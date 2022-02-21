Russia has lists of Ukrainians ‘to be killed or sent to camps’, US warns UN

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – Washington has warned the UN rights chief that Russia has lists of Ukrainians “to be killed or sent to camps” in the event of an invasion, according to a letter obtained by AFP Sunday. The letter, which came as Washington warned of an imminent invasion by Russian troops massed near the Ukrainian border, says the United States is “deeply concerned” and warns of a potential “human rights catastrophe”. The United States has “credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupatio…

Read More