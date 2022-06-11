Rupert Murdoch seems to have had it with Donald Trump: Two Murdoch newspapers savage Trump

Has mega media bigwig Rupert Murodoch had it with Donald Trump? There are new signs that he has. Two Murdoch newespapers which are major media players on the right now mince no words when it comes to Trump:

The Wall Street Journal:

Mr. Trump betrayed his supporters by conning them on Jan. 6, and he is still doing it.”

The New York Post:

“…Trump has become a prisoner of his own ego. He can’t admit his tweeting and narcissism turned off millions. He won’t stop insisting that 2020 was ‘stolen’ even though he’s offered no proof that it’s true.…Meanwhile, reports that Trump was pleased that the Jan. 6 crowd chanted for Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged — a truly reprehensible sentiment — makes him unworthy for the office. Trump can’t look past 2020. Let him remain there.”

Indeed, it seemingly doesn’t stop with Trump. The latest news is that his Truth Social app — started as a Twitter rival amid charges on the right that Twitter didn’t allow free speech and was censoring or exiling some on the right (like Trump) — is now banning those who post about the January 6 hearings.

I’ve long felt that those who suggest that the January 6 committee failed unless voters minds are changed in elections miss part of what could happen:

**GOP MAGAs are unlikely to change their minds but the hearings could motivate Democrats to vote in higher numbers and damage Trump’s support among independents.

**The hearings could make Trump highly damaged political goods so that many Republican elites veer toward deep-sixing him as a nominee and opting to back other Trump-style conservatives who don’t have the same baggage. In a nutshell: Trump supports love him but those who don’t consider him a nutcase.

The Murdoch editorials suggest that a search for someone who could offer Trumpism without the narcissim, pinnocio-ism, drama and overt corruption of Trump could be soon underway. If it hasn’t started already.

