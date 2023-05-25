" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Ron DeSantis’ Elon Musk Twitter Campaign Launch DeSaster (Tweet roundup)

Ron DeSantis’ Elon Musk Twitter Campaign Launch DeSaster (Tweet roundup)

by Leave a Comment

Quick: call the Fire Department, there’s a massive dumpster fire…

Florida Gov. Ron “Woke Woke Woke Woke Woke Etc. Etc. Etc. Etc.” DeSantis held his highly touted 2024 Republican Presidential nomination campaign launch announcement on Twitter, hosted by Twitter honcho Elon Musk, who has been dangling Twitter as a possible future alternative to Fox News for conservatives.

Let’s simply say it was to a successful campaign launch and viable media what the movie Cats was to great cinema.

If DeSantis’ rollout and Twitter’s maiden performance as a social media campaign launch site were contestants on American Idol Simon Cowl would say: “That was pathetic.”

Former CBS News anchorman Dan Rather posed this question: “Is Kendall Roy running the Ron DeSantis campaign?

The Daily Beast’s Jake Lahut summer up the campaign launch and Twitter launch aptly:

After nearly 30 minutes of embarrassing Twitter technical difficulties and ruthless mocking from both of his top rivals for the presidency, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finally managed to make his White House run official on Wednesday night.

“I am running for president of the United States,” DeSantis said in a Twitter Spaces conversation, “to lead our great American comeback.”

The audience was, as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) gleefully pointed out, less than the peak number of people who watched her play a video game online in 2020.

Those who stuck around for the conversation between DeSantis, Twitter CEO Elon Musk, and billionaire David Sacks were treated to questions and non sequiturs from allied figures.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), for instance, spent much of his time on the floor praising Musk directly and telling him he was the first congressman to own a Tesla. It earned him a “thank you” from Musk.

Some 30 minutes into the event, Fox News went so far as to brand his launch a “disaster” on its homepage.

At the close of the event, Sacks felt compelled to paper over the botched launch with a familiar platitude. “It’s not how you start,” he said. “It’s how you finish.”

The National Review’s Jeffrey Blehar offered a serious analysis of specifically why the rollout didn’t work and so did others.

But reactions on Twitter were more pointed:

-8″>

Photo 41426908 © Baloncici | Dreamstime.com