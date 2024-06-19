Roger Stone readies a judge, lawyers and technology to contest 2024 election

America’s most (in)famous dirty trickster is apparently at it again. Donald Trump and former Nixon jihadist Roger Stone is reportedly planning to be more ready this time to jump into action to contest the 2024 Presidential Election. This time he says he’ll have a judge on stand by, lawyers and technology to spring into action.

Is this a surprise? Not really. Many have suggested something like this might be in the planning stages. But now Stone has come out and said it to an undercover liberal Journalist.

Alternet’s Carl Gibson has a good summary:

Roger Stone — a longtime confidant of former President Donald Trump — recently revealed to two undercover journalists that Trump’s 2024 campaign is already hard at work planning to challenge 2024 election results in multiple states. In new audio obtained by Rolling Stone, documentary filmmaker Lauren Windsor and journalist Ally Sammarco spoke with Stone at an event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this year while posing as conservative Catholics who were fans of the far-right activist. At one point in his conversation with Sammarco, Stone told her that Trump’s 2024 campaign is far more prepared than the former president’s 2020 campaign to dispute election results. He even suggested that Trump has friends in high places who will lend him a hand when election results are litigated. “At least this time when they do it, you have a lawyer and a judge — his home phone number standing by — so you can stop it,” Stone told Sammarco. “We made no preparations last time, none … There are technical, legal steps that we have to take to try and have a more honest election. We’re not there yet, but there’s things that can be done.” While Stone didn’t say the name of the judge the campaign is allegedly close with, he did tell Windsor that the campaign was prepared to mount a multi-state offensive to disrupt certification of election results using “lawyers, judges [and] technology.” He also hinted that Trumpworld viewed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon — whom Trump appointed to the judiciary just months before he was voted out of office — as a fellow traveler, given her repeated accommodations of Trump’s delay tactics in the federal classified documents case. “We are beating them,” Stone is heard saying to Sammarco. “[Trump’s] trial in Georgia is falling apart. I think the judge is on the verge of dismissing the charges against him in Florida. They’re delayed in New York City and they’re now delayed in Washington.” ….Sammarco asked Stone a leading question about how the Trump campaign planned to stop “voter fraud” like “ballot harvesting,” and the Trump advisor assured her that for some friendly MAGA-adjacent state governments, “it’ll be easier to stop. In other places, it won’t.” “We should be suing in half a dozen places,” Stone continued. “I mean we’re finally now on an offensive footing.”

The question now is: now that the suspicions of many are confirmed, do Democrats have an aggressive counter plan in place?

NEW UNDERCOVER inside Mar-a-Lago: Trump Ally Roger Stone’s Plan to Win Election Relies on Judges and Courts pic.twitter.com/SNdcdCqcl7 — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) June 18, 2024

Roger Stone: "We are beating them… I think the judge is on the verge of dismissing the charges against [Trump] in Florida." Judge Aileen Cannon is holding a series of hearings this week on motions to dismiss… Watch this space ? https://t.co/W0eC1nJlcc — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) June 18, 2024

? Roger Stone is working on "lawyers, judges, technology" to "use every lever we can" to deliver this election for Trump. We need to be clear-eyed *now* about SCOTUS's central role in their scheme. It's already evident in the insurrection case: https://t.co/NQa9bB07HS https://t.co/xnEBo4PEWD — Alex Aronson (@alexaronson) June 18, 2024

First of all, these women are doing a national service. Wow.? At 3:11, the undercover reporter says “I was at the Capitol on January 6th. I’m prepared to do it again.”

Roger Stone: “That may not be necessary.” Note “Catholics for Catholics” is co-founded by Mike Flynn. https://t.co/rADg47xl8e — Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent ?????? (@jimstewartson) June 18, 2024

I'd love to know which judges are on "Standby" for a crook like Roger Stone. I'd love to hear them named and interviewed. — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) June 18, 2024

Secret recording reveals Roger Stone bragging Trump has judges in his pocket for 2024 winhttps://t.co/Kd8CmDimYa — Raw Story (@RawStory) June 18, 2024

Another banger from ?@lawindsor? ‘Lawyers, Judges, Technology': Roger Stone Touts Plan for Trump Win in Secret Recording – Rolling Stone https://t.co/3fmUrgpwBY — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) June 19, 2024

Roger Stone crying about evangelicals not voting and not being confident Trump will win is hilarious. Roger Stone saying he has judges’ home phone numbers on standby preemptively to make more false claims about the election is terrifying.pic.twitter.com/ISWDQ7foxv — Art Candee ?? (@ArtCandee) June 18, 2024

“We should be suing in half a dozen places. I mean, we’re finally now on an offensive footing.” Stone says that now that the Republican National Committee is under MAGA control — they can spend “lots more” money on election monitoring. More: https://t.co/VVKR8a6O97 https://t.co/RbhfKaI78U pic.twitter.com/aQc31gnAfD — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 18, 2024

This is fantastic work by Lauren Windsor. It’s amazing how both Roger Stone and Donald Trump are openly admitting that they can’t win the election so they’re going to use lawyers and the courts instead. So Democrats must be prepared not only to get out the vote but to get out the… pic.twitter.com/hGnLVIV2S3 — urban myths, legends (@urbanmyths) June 18, 2024

Roger Stone Reveals Insidious Plan to Help Trump “Win” Election https://t.co/snXOaktNIr — The New Republic (@newrepublic) June 18, 2024

No one: Roger Stone: Here are the crimes I’m going to commit… He’s like a cartoon supervillain explaining his dastardly plan in detail beforehand. All he needs is a monocle and a handlebar mustache to twirl.https://t.co/30YHcDDCZ9 — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) June 19, 2024

Roger Stone is about to go through some stuff. https://t.co/PqERVOf5PD — Eugene (@Democracy1stE) June 18, 2024

“Win” = Steal

Convicted felon ROGER STONE says he has a team working on getting convicted felon Trump to “win” the presidential election by “judges, courts and technology.” Stone also appears to admit the Jan6 insurrection, saying a violent coup “may not be necessary this time.” https://t.co/rzvUx0SBf0 — ??Paula Chertok? (@PaulaChertok) June 18, 2024

Roger Stone Caught on Tape Discussing Trump’s Plan to Challenge 2024 Electionhttps://t.co/OCgzBlHWNg — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) June 19, 2024

It is unfathomable that Roger Stone isn't in jail. Now he's planning his third "stop the steal" to guarantee trump gets back in the White House. https://t.co/1o8XuYb6HK — jujujuliahh ?????? (@jujujuliahh) June 18, 2024

PHOTO: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons