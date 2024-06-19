" />

Roger Stone readies a judge, lawyers and technology to contest 2024 election

by Leave a Comment

America’s most (in)famous dirty trickster is apparently at it again. Donald Trump and former Nixon jihadist Roger Stone is reportedly planning to be more ready this time to jump into action to contest the 2024 Presidential Election. This time he says he’ll have a judge on stand by, lawyers and technology to spring into action.

Is this a surprise? Not really. Many have suggested something like this might be in the planning stages. But now Stone has come out and said it to an undercover liberal Journalist.

Alternet’s Carl Gibson has a good summary:

Roger Stone — a longtime confidant of former President Donald Trump — recently revealed to two undercover journalists that Trump’s 2024 campaign is already hard at work planning to challenge 2024 election results in multiple states.

In new audio obtained by Rolling Stone, documentary filmmaker Lauren Windsor and journalist Ally Sammarco spoke with Stone at an event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this year while posing as conservative Catholics who were fans of the far-right activist. At one point in his conversation with Sammarco, Stone told her that Trump’s 2024 campaign is far more prepared than the former president’s 2020 campaign to dispute election results. He even suggested that Trump has friends in high places who will lend him a hand when election results are litigated.

“At least this time when they do it, you have a lawyer and a judge — his home phone number standing by — so you can stop it,” Stone told Sammarco. “We made no preparations last time, none … There are technical, legal steps that we have to take to try and have a more honest election. We’re not there yet, but there’s things that can be done.”

While Stone didn’t say the name of the judge the campaign is allegedly close with, he did tell Windsor that the campaign was prepared to mount a multi-state offensive to disrupt certification of election results using “lawyers, judges [and] technology.” He also hinted that Trumpworld viewed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon — whom Trump appointed to the judiciary just months before he was voted out of office — as a fellow traveler, given her repeated accommodations of Trump’s delay tactics in the federal classified documents case.

“We are beating them,” Stone is heard saying to Sammarco. “[Trump’s] trial in Georgia is falling apart. I think the judge is on the verge of dismissing the charges against him in Florida. They’re delayed in New York City and they’re now delayed in Washington.”

….Sammarco asked Stone a leading question about how the Trump campaign planned to stop “voter fraud” like “ballot harvesting,” and the Trump advisor assured her that for some friendly MAGA-adjacent state governments, “it’ll be easier to stop. In other places, it won’t.”

“We should be suing in half a dozen places,” Stone continued. “I mean we’re finally now on an offensive footing.”

The question now is: now that the suspicions of many are confirmed, do Democrats have an aggressive counter plan in place?

PHOTO: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons