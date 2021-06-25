Ringo Starr Drops Legal Battle Against ‘RingO’ Penis Rings

Beatles drumming legend Ringo Starr has dropped his legal battle against Screaming O Pleasure Products, who sell a line of RingO penis rings. Starr filed suit against the company in 2019, objecting to the name of the penis rings. In his complaint, Starr claimed the brand was “identical in appearance, sound, connotation and pronunciation” to his own name. “Consumers will likely believe that Opposer’s [Starr’s] newest venture is sex toys — and this is an association that Opposer does not want.” Though most mentions of the RingO brand include the capital ‘O’, there are a few instances online wher…

