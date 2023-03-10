Right Wing Extremists Worse Than GOP Politicians

In this post, we set aside the usual gang of idiots (a.k.a. modern GOP politicians) and observe some of the worst right-wing extremists. The latter can be found lurking in the cesspool known as Twitter. To save TMV readers the anguish of having to wade into Elon Musk’s online circus, I donned a hazmat suit and entered that muck on TMV’s behalf. Afterwards, I had to undergo a series of tetanus shots. Plus, I had to be scrubbed down more than Indiana Jones was after he survived a nuclear blast.

Anyway, I will start this show with a tweet from Cousin Eddie, followed by my snark.

On his Twitter page, Randy Quaid says that he is “Between pictures.” That is another way of saying that one’s acting career has ended.

Up next are a couple of tweets from anti-Arab activist Brigitte Gabriel.

Considering everything that President Biden has done to punish Vladimir Putin for the latter’s invasion of Ukraine, one might wonder if Brigitte Gabriel is sober. She might not have been when she tweeted this “gem” of hers, to which I replied:

Moving on, here is a tweet from Trump sycophant Rogan O’Handley:

A 13 August 2020 story by The Federalist claims that O’Handley left a lucrative legal career to be Donald Trump’s sycophant.

The same story says, “O’ Handley’s social and vocational collateral declined as he was punished for his beliefs.”

In other words, O’ Handley sent his “lucrative” legal career down the drain.

Considering what he tweeted, one can see what Draino does to the brain.

Granted, O’ Handley isn’t the only right-wing critter to claim that Nancy Pelosi caused the insurrection of January 6th. Enter one J. Bradford Williams, who uses the Twitter handle thebradfordfile:

I suppose that living in a mirror universe is better than living in the twilight zone, the latter being home to the next right-wing critter:

I will credit Tim Young for being honest with his “@TimRunsHisMouth” Twitter address. Considering what he tweeted, it looks as if he puts his mouth in gear while his brain is still in neutral.

Finally, I will wrap up this post with a tweet from someone who hangs around Donald Trump and that dollar-store Penguin* named Roger Stone.

Nick Adams uses his Twitter account to boast that he is an alpha male. Well, I know of another one:

*If you don’t know why Roger Stone is called a dollar-store Penguin, then this image will explain: