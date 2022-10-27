" />

Right-wing election ‘army’ sparks fear for US midterms

Published by
AFP

Washington (AFP) – Influential right-wing campaigners who endorse Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud are mobilizing a vigilante-style “army” of poll watchers for the US midterms, a move analysts say threatens chaos, intimidation and violence. The campaigners, including some who tried to overturn Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election such as his former aide Steve Bannon, are weaponizing misinformation and so-called “election denialism” to encourage thousands of people to sign up as poll observers and challengers. The mobilization has made the midterms, just two weeks away, the biggest …

