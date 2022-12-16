RIDICULE, DISCOURAGEMENT GREET TRUMP’S “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” : HE’S SELLING TRUMP NFT CARDS

Former President Donald Trump finally did something that made him a genuine uniter.

On Wednesday the twice-impeached President declared he’d make an announcement on Thursday. Speculation raged. Would he reveal his pick for Vice President? Was he going to announce that he would run for the Speaker of the House and therefore get a chance to engineer the shut-down of the government and impeach Presisident Joe Biden.

So the big day came and he announced…. Donald Trump NFT trading cards. Get one now while supplies last for only $99!

And so there was unity. Trump critics expressed scorn, disdain and disgust. Trump’s supporters who had expected a story that would bust the town wide open instead took to social media to delcare their profound disappointment, discouragement and anger.

Mediate reports this somewhat shocked reaction to the announcement at pro-Trump Newsmax:

“Alright breaking news right now,” [Shaun] Kraisman said. “Here is that announcement. The major announcement by the 45th President of the United States. Umm, he says, ‘This, my official Donald Trump digital trading card collection, is here. These limited edition cards featuring art of my life and career, you can collect all your favorite Trump digital cards very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.’” At that point, it seemed apparent to Kraisman that Trump would not be announcing a running mate or anything of substance. He was simply hawking digital cards that portrayed him as a superhero. “So, that is his major announcement,” the host said. “Many thought it would be political. Many thought it would be about maybe creating a new party. I mean, there was so much speculation on this, but it’s not that. It’s a digital trading card.” [Emma] Rechenberg added, “It’s 99 bucks and he said it would make a great Christmas gift.” Kraisman concluded, “Yeah. There you go. That’s that. There’s the announcement and I think we got the website up there, too. if you are interested in supporting this business venture of the former president.”

Speculation about Trump’s “major” announcement and what it actually was (a grift)) is remiscend to the infamous Geraldo Rivera April 1986 program that was hyped up about the “mystery” of Al Capone’s vault. Despite considerable pre-show promoand big ratings when the valaut was open Rivera found…dirt and several empty bottles. Rivera’s career was never the same: His image was never the same again.

Trump will likely face the same problem. All the hype about his “major” announcement makes him appear to be a political boy who cried wolf. And the NTF cards don’t exactly make him look like a more serious candidate for President for 2024. He’ll become even more of a comedian’s punch line.

Meanwhile, reaction on social media remains withering — and often hilarious.

Why didn't Abraham Lincoln think of hawking digital trading cards with himself as superhero as part of his Presidential campaign? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 15, 2022

MAGA world is super pissed about Trump's NFT launch. Steve Bannon and Sebastion Gorka want the person responsible fired. pic.twitter.com/pqml2mTRHU — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) December 15, 2022

What will you do post-Presidency? Jimmy Carter: help the homeless, work for peace George W. Bush: continue to fight AIDS and poverty in Africa and worldwide Donald Trump: seLL tRaDiNg CaRdS of YOUR’E fAvOrItE PRECEDENT! (BeTTor ThAn LINCOLN and WasHiNGTon COMBINED!!!) pic.twitter.com/IelRK9tUOJ — Stephen Simpson ?? ProperGander ? (@BamaStephen) December 15, 2022

Friends, I’m not making this up. The Trump Trading Cards (much like baseball cards, only more exciting) are a real thing. Here is his announcement video, and please try not to cringe when watching: #MajorAnnouncement #Trump #TradingCards #Narcissist pic.twitter.com/JHsoed4q6Z — Stephen Simpson ?? ProperGander ? (@BamaStephen) December 15, 2022

MAGA is SO mad about Trump’s trading cards. ??? MAGA: he’s going to announce that he’ll be speaker of the house!! Also MAGA: he’s going to be reinstated!! Trump: look, I’m an astronaut ????? https://t.co/W6RmJMnl2o — Angry Staffer ? (@Angry_Staffer) December 15, 2022

OMG! Trump isn’t even the one selling these. He licensed his name, likeness and image to a random NFT company. pic.twitter.com/IH31pMYfm4 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 15, 2022

A fun thread on Trump's MAJOR GRIFT. https://t.co/r9g7Eutque — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 15, 2022

OK, my political career hasn't been spotless. My first vote was for Nixon. Years later I (sort of) defended Palin. I'll pass over other adventures… But I'm so grateful I never voted for or defended this guy–so much more dangerous than Nixon, so much less serious than Palin. pic.twitter.com/SUxYFZWPrw — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 15, 2022

When you buy Donald Trump digital trading cards, you lose over 99 dollars—and he loses over 99 pounds. pic.twitter.com/sHqdjhLDnR — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 15, 2022

Seems like things are going great with the Trump Trading Cards pic.twitter.com/Q7ooCveTJv — Brooqs (@Brooqs) December 15, 2022

The address for the company producing the Trump digital trading cards is….wait for it….a mailbox at a UPS store in Park City, Utah. pic.twitter.com/A05NWjkFnu — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 15, 2022

This is a Biden 2024 ad. Seriously. Just put this on TV in October 2024. pic.twitter.com/m21RiDpG1a — Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) December 15, 2022

this really couldn't be more pitiful https://t.co/ioILbQFf6V — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 15, 2022

It's hard to imagine which one will be more worthless a year from now: Tesla stock or Trump trading cards. @elonmusk — NoelCaslerComedy? (@caslernoel) December 15, 2022

Donald Trump has managed to be both the worst president in American history and the worst ex-president in American history. — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) December 15, 2022

Hey @LindseyGrahamSC – time has come to pay the bill for your spineless sycophancy. This is what you sold your soul for. History has now set you in stone as a man who pushed America toward autocracy for Mr. Trading Card. Maybe he'll let you have a free one? pic.twitter.com/zoZukIJSDm — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 15, 2022

Obama, Bush, and Clinton are working for the poor & disadvantaged in their various ways. Trump is selling $99 trading cards. And running for president. Ain't that America, something to see. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 15, 2022

Did Jefferson Davis sell autographed engravings of himself?

— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 15, 2022

Trump's "major announcement" couldn't be more juvenile or insane. He's grifting $99 NFT trading cards of himself. Even his supporters are barfing on it. He's done. His brain is dissolving. Trump family- Time to bag and warehouse him until Fani Willis and Jack Smith indict him. — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) December 15, 2022

Once again, every Republican who’s supported him these past 7 years deserves to be laughed at today. Big time. They all deserve the ridicule. Laugh at them. All of them. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 15, 2022

Nope. I refuse to believe this is the announcement. This is the part where Ashton Kutcher jumps out, right? pic.twitter.com/ilAaav2RNR — Angry Staffer ? (@Angry_Staffer) December 15, 2022

Even P. T. Barnum has rolled over and puked. https://t.co/0Xp9sA8dEx — Dick Polman (@DickPolman1) December 15, 2022

Donald Trump major announcement is that he’s selling his own Pokémon cards ? — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) December 15, 2022

I can’t stop laughing at the fact that Trump’s big announcement he hyped was that he’s going to get people to send him 99 bucks for a crappy cartoon of him. Reality is so often beyond parody these days. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) December 15, 2022

It's A Bird, It's A Plane, It's Another Trump Business Failurehttps://t.co/wGmSC6xYDs — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) December 15, 2022

Seriously, if you gave 1,000 comedy writer the opportunity to come up with what the #MajorAnnouncement would be, not one would have been able to predict such a pathetic look inside this narcissist's brain. pic.twitter.com/eShk6hFf9K — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 15, 2022