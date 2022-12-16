" />

The Moderate Voice

RIDICULE, DISCOURAGEMENT GREET TRUMP’S “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” : HE’S SELLING TRUMP NFT CARDS

Former President Donald Trump finally did something that made him a genuine uniter.

On Wednesday the twice-impeached President declared he’d make an announcement on Thursday. Speculation raged. Would he reveal his pick for Vice President? Was he going to announce that he would run for the Speaker of the House and therefore get a chance to engineer the shut-down of the government and impeach Presisident Joe Biden.

So the big day came and he announced…. Donald Trump NFT trading cards. Get one now while supplies last for only $99!

And so there was unity. Trump critics expressed scorn, disdain and disgust. Trump’s supporters who had expected a story that would bust the town wide open instead took to social media to delcare their profound disappointment, discouragement and anger.

Mediate reports this somewhat shocked reaction to the announcement at pro-Trump Newsmax:

“Alright breaking news right now,” [Shaun] Kraisman said. “Here is that announcement. The major announcement by the 45th President of the United States. Umm, he says, ‘This, my official Donald Trump digital trading card collection, is here. These limited edition cards featuring art of my life and career, you can collect all your favorite Trump digital cards very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.’”

At that point, it seemed apparent to Kraisman that Trump would not be announcing a running mate or anything of substance. He was simply hawking digital cards that portrayed him as a superhero.

“So, that is his major announcement,” the host said. “Many thought it would be political. Many thought it would be about maybe creating a new party. I mean, there was so much speculation on this, but it’s not that. It’s a digital trading card.”

[Emma] Rechenberg added, “It’s 99 bucks and he said it would make a great Christmas gift.”

Kraisman concluded, “Yeah. There you go. That’s that. There’s the announcement and I think we got the website up there, too. if you are interested in supporting this business venture of the former president.”

Speculation about Trump’s “major” announcement and what it actually was (a grift)) is remiscend to the infamous Geraldo Rivera April 1986 program that was hyped up about the “mystery” of Al Capone’s vault. Despite considerable pre-show promoand big ratings when the valaut was open Rivera found…dirt and several empty bottles. Rivera’s career was never the same: His image was never the same again.

Trump will likely face the same problem. All the hype about his “major” announcement makes him appear to be a political boy who cried wolf. And the NTF cards don’t exactly make him look like a more serious candidate for President for 2024. He’ll become even more of a comedian’s punch line.

Meanwhile, reaction on social media remains withering — and often hilarious.

Did Jefferson Davis sell autographed engravings of himself?

— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 15, 2022

>