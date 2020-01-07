Posted by David Robertson on Jan 7, 2020 in Arts & Entertainment, At TMV, Featured, Society |

Ricky Gervais vs Hollywood Hypocrites

During the evening of 05 January 2020, Hollywood’s annual Narcissists on Parade – a.k.a. Golden Globe Awards – took place, and some of the biggest hypocrites on planet Earth received their comeuppance courtesy of Ricky Gervais.

From Piers Morgan:

“These selfless do-gooders left three hours later feeling abused, insulted, broken and shell-shocked thanks to a host who couldn’t give a damn about their hurt feelings. They can’t say they weren’t warned. ‘It’s a room full of the biggest virtue-signalers and hypocrites in the world,’ Ricky Gervais had said in a pre-Globes interview with the Spectator magazine, ‘so I’ve got to go after that’.

From Bridget Phetasy at Quillette:

I may not have ever flown on a private jet to a private island with a temple, but I got an upgrade to First Class once, and those warm nuts have a way of seducing you into believing anyone cares about your shitty takes. In fact it was on that flight I was inspired to become an opinion writer. I appreciate your hypocrisy, Hollywood, it makes me feel better about my own. So I get it, Hollywood. If this happened to me after a single First Class flight, I can’t imagine what it must be like for you after a lifetime of warm nuts and constant flattery. It’s easy to understand how expensive gift bags and millions of dollars would make anyone feel qualified to lecture other people on public policy, private morality, global warming, or the complex geopolitical issues in the Middle East. Because that’s what Hollywood has been doing. They’ve been talking down to us normals for decades. While we wait in Boarding Group D to schlep to the back of the plane, they recline on private jets with a private chef and tweet about how we should all go vegan. I doubt they even know what a boarding group is. They have the audacity to call for an “economic revolution” after making fortunes off us working-class stiffs. They look down on anyone who doesn’t vote like them because they can’t possibly imagine a world in which they might be wrong. Fame has tricked them into believing they are the moral arbiter of all that is good and right and just in the world.

In his opening monologue, Gervais tells his Hollywood audience, “So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

In response to Gervais’ statement, Brendan O’Neill writes the following:

So many people must have cheered that. People who are sick of being lectured about their carbon footprint by alarmingly rich celebs who fly about in private jets. People who’ve had enough of being instructed on the importance of feminism by an industry saturated with sexual madness. People who don’t take kindly to being told to use PC language and the correct pronouns by people who make movies containing graphic violence and ceaseless expletives (which is fine, by the way). People who are just tired of the idea that we must bow and scrape to right-on celebs and other do-gooders who always assume they know better than us. Gervais spoke for us all. Let’s hope this is a turning point in woke nonsense. Let’s hope people who are famous will now think twice before using their platform to pontificate to the masses about things they have no right whatsoever to pontificate on.

Unfortunately for O’Neill and the rest of the world, the Golden Globe attendees will not “think twice before using their platform to pontificate to the masses about things they have no right whatsoever to pontificate on.”

Fortunately, people who actually have lives have better things to do than to pay attention to the Golden Globe attendees in the first place.

