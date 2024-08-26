Rich Lowry’s Rich Re-Definition of ‘Character’

In a long, rambling essay at the New York Times today, Rich Lowry not only attempts to besmirch Kamala Harris’ character (“… Ms. Harris is weak, a phony, and doesn’t truly care about the country or the middle class”), but also excludes Trump’s personal life from his (re-)definition of character in order to semi-seriously make the argument that “Trump can Win on Character.”

He writes, “Presidential races are won and lost on character as much as the issues, and often the issues are proxies for character,” and quickly adds, ”Not character in the sense of a candidate’s personal life, but the attributes that play into the question of whether someone is suited to the presidency — is he or she qualified, trustworthy and strong, and does he or she care about average Americans?”

Britannica Dictionary defines character as “the way someone thinks, feels, and behaves: someone’s personality…” In other words, the ethical traits that individualize a person.

Of course, one’s personal life is a major component of one’s personality, of one’s character.

Lowry’s outlandish re-definition of character is the only way in which he can argue with a straight face that Trump can win on character.

In fact, if Trump loses his presidential election bid, his demonstrated lack of character will be the major factor contributing to his demise.