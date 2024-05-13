RFK Worms (Cartoon, Column and Video)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr says doctors found a dead worm in his brain.

RFK Jr says he was suffering from severe memory loss and mental fogginess in 2010. Doctors initially believed it might be a tumor but in 2012, a doctor with New York-Presbyterian Hospital told him he thought it was a worm that had crawled into his head, ate part of his brain, and then died.

Forgive me of being reminded of an edition of The Simpson’s Treehouse of Terror where zombies invade Springfield and while looking brains, pass Homer over. I guess a worm can’t live on RFK Jr brains alone.

The 70-year-old independent candidate has been attempting to present himself as a relatively youthful and physically athletic person in comparison to 81-year-old President Joe Biden and 77-year-old Oompa-Loompa Trump. He lifted weights shirtless in Venice Beach in front of the media and has gone snowboarding with an Olympic gold medalist. But still, a worm ate half his brain.

Doctors believe it was a tapeworm RFK Jr obtained while eating pork in South Asia. A tapeworm can enter and travel through the body and end up in all sorts of places. They survive on nutrients in the body but usually don’t eat your brain. There are over 2,000 cases like this every year, though most victims don’t believe polluted water makes kids trans, vaccines cause autism, or antidepressants are to be blamed for school shootings.

People talk about Biden’s age, but a worm ate half of RFK Jr’s brain. People say Biden can’t string two sentences together and call him “Dementia Joe,” but a worm ate half of RFK Jr’s brain. People point out that Trump confuses people for other people and says a lot of stupid asinine word salads…and all that’s true while a worm ate half of RFK Jr’s brain.

In a 2012 deposition, RFK Jr said, “I have cognitive problems, clearly” and “I have short-term memory loss, and I have longer-term memory loss that affects me.” Right there, in all seriousness, I believe RFK Jr has disqualified himself from the presidency.

After Kennedy’s brain worm was revealed, he posted on Twitter/X, a fitting home for a conspiracy theorist, “I offer to eat 5 more brain worms and still beat President Trump and President Biden in a debate. I feel confident in the result even with a six-worm handicap.” Yeah, that’s funny, but you still have a dead worm in your head.

Kennedy never had treatment for his brain worm and claims he’s recovered from the mental effects. Are we supposed to believe that when he refused to release any medical records? Remember when all Trump released in 2016 was a note from a doctor saying he’d be the healthiest president ever if elected? Later, during his presidency (sic), Dr (sic) Ronny Jackson said Trump could live to be 200.

I’m going to vote for the guy without the brain worm or medical statements alcoholic sycophants.

I never needed a dead brain worm to know not to vote for RFK Jr or Donald Trump.

Watch me draw:



Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].