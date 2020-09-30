Review: Was there humor in the chaos? How late-night TV handled the Trump-Biden debate

The late-night network hosts, watching what passed for a presidential debate Tuesday night, had to be regretting their decision to go live with their comedy shows afterward.Debate viewers hoping for campaign enlightenment instead fantasized about creative ways to end the pain. The chaos on stage in Cleveland was so bad that the post-debate network pundits were more likely to make exasperated noises and use words like “disgrace” than provide actual analysis.So how is a comedian supposed to find something funny in an event so irredeemably, disappointingly, frustratingly sad.For one thing, you em…

Read More