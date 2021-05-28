Republicans use filibuster to kill independent probe of January 6 coup attempt

The Republican Party jumped the shark long ago.

Now it has jumped the whale.

Using filibuster, the current Trump-dominated Republican Party killed a clearly biparitsan attempt to create an independent commission to probe the January 6 insurrection which featured violence, forced entry into the U.S. capitol, several deaths, brutal attacks on capitol police, and images of a sea of MAGA hats.

The Washington Post:

The 54 to 35 outcome, which fell six votes shy of the 60 needed to circumvent a procedural filibuster, followed hours of overnight chaos as lawmakers haggled over unrelated legislation. The vote stood as a blunt rejection by Republicans of an emotional last-minute appeal from the family of a Capitol Police officer who died after responding to the insurrection, and an eleventh-hour bid by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) to save the measure by introducing changes intended to address her party’s principal objections. In its wake, many senators who had supported the commission were openly angry, as even the Democrats’ most moderate senator blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for killing a bill to score political points, instead of doing what was right.

The reaction from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY):



The craven McConnell is widely seen as (again) the driving force to direct the political mechanics to stop something that most Americans support but he has the raw power to stop. His reason: once again to maintain political power.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) expressed frustration Thursday with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) over his decision to block a commission to look into the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters. In an extraordinary meeting with reporters on Capitol Hill before an expected vote on the Jan. 6 commission, Murkowski took direct aim at the Kentucky Republican over his stated rationale for opposing the investigatory panel: that he would rather focus his party’s energy on President Joe Biden’s misdeeds to gain fodder for the 2022 midterm elections rather than risk alienating former President Trump and his supporters. “To be making a decision for the short-term political gain at the expense of understanding and acknowledging what was in front of us on Jan. 6, I think we need to look at that critically. Is that really what this is about, one election cycle after another?” Murkowski said. She added: “Or are we going to acknowledge that as a country that is based on these principles of democracy that we hold so dear. And one of those is that we have free and fair elections… I kind of want that to endure beyond just one election cycle.”

In a way, this now makes political prongnosticaion easier when it comes to the Republican Party. Yes, unless the White House gives GOPers what they want on infrastructure there’s a chance it’ll be filibustered. Should President Joe Biden nominate someone to the Supreme Court he/she will likely be filibustered to keep the seat open until Republicans regain power. And, yes, with the voting suppression efforts, the prevelance of The Big Lie, a GOP-dominated house in 2024 can be fully expected to nix certification of any Democrat elected to the White House.

It is a new era in American democracy.

Or what’s left of it.

Manchin is angry at McConnell: ‘It’s just pure raw politics…It really, really is disheartening. I never thought I’d see it up close and personal that politics could trump our country.’ https://t.co/JeEJCTbYXh — Trip Gabriel (@tripgabriel) May 28, 2021

Pelosi: "Democrats worked across the aisle, agreeing to everything that Republicans asked for. We did this in the interest of achieving a bipartisan Commission. In not taking yes for an answer, Republicans clearly put their election concerns above the security of the Congress." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 28, 2021

“Turns out, things are much worse than we expected, @dziblatt one of the authors of “How Democracies Die” authors, tells @sbg1https://t.co/jig0e4rm0R — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) May 28, 2021

Cowards. All 35 of them. https://t.co/NRMqMYt1JK — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 28, 2021

So Sen. Joe Manchin must be pleased & self-satisfied that the Republicans used the filibuster to shield themselves from being investigated for their role in the insurrection. Great work putting the connected & influential above the law, Joe. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) May 28, 2021

Putin compromised Trump, and now Trump has compromised the entire GOP. It’s an extraordinary development. — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) May 28, 2021

Republicans just gave Trump the green light to launch another insurrection. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 28, 2021

.@Sen_JoeManchin, congratulations. Your desire to “save democracy” by saving the filibuster just helped spear democracy – again. You’ll be known as the Chamberlain of your time in the Senate. https://t.co/hBz6lqPeBO — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) May 28, 2021

Republican rhetoric: “The filibuster encourages debate, deliberation, and bipartisanship before we pass legislation whose ill effects could last many years.” Republican reality: “Let’s block debate and deliberation over a temporary, bipartisan commission to uncover the truth.” — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 28, 2021

It's kind of amazing that you can watch in real-time the Republican Party betraying the nation. pic.twitter.com/TvtUmZ4263 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 28, 2021