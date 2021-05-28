REPUBLICANS HEART TERRORISTS (Cartoon and Column)

Republicans do not want to investigate the January 6 terrorist attack on the Capitol. Why? Because it’ll anger Donald Trump. They serve Trump, not you, silly Billy.

The attack was by white nationalists. That’s the GOP base. They tried to overturn an election. If this crowd was black or antifa, the GOP would be all about a commission to investigate the attack.

House Minority Leader once said the quiet part out loud about a commission. It was into the investigation of Benghazi that Republicans held for several years, spending millions of dollars. There were ten investigations into Benghazi, six by the Republican-led House. Kevin McCarthy explicitly stated they were held only to hurt Hillary Clinton and he boasted they had lowered her approval ratings. Other than that, the investigations didn’t uncover anything. Now, they’re afraid a commission into the January 6 attack will hurt Republicans in the upcoming midterms. They’re also afraid it’ll piss off Trump and he won’t help them campaign or raise money.

McCarthy had several demands for there to be a commission. He demanded that Republicans have as many appointments as Democrats to the commission. He demanded that Republicans have subpoena power. He demanded that the investigation be over by the end of 2021.

In opposing a commission, McCarthy said, “For months, the Speaker of the House refused to negotiate in good faith on basic parameters that would govern a commission to examine the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.” Except, each of his demands were met. He got exactly what he demanded and still opposed the investigation.

Senate Minority Leader Moscow Mitch also opposes it and said we shouldn’t keep “litigating” the past. This was five months ago. Meanwhile, Republicans in Arizona are litigating the past by recounting ballots seven months after the election.

The House passed a bill to create the commission. It needs ten Republicans to join Democrats for it pass in the Senate. Thursday, Gladys Sicknick, the mother of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, along with the slain officer’s girlfriend, met with Republican senators to try to convince them to vote for the commission.

Thirteen Republican senators refused to attend the meeting out of cowardice.

Gladys Sicknick issued a statement saying, “My son, Capitol Police Officer, Brian Sicknick, died on January 7, 2021. He died because of the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol Building on January 6.”

“He and his fellow officers fought for hours and hours against those animals who were trying to take over the Capitol Building and our Democracy, as we know it. While they were fighting, congressmen and senators were locking themselves inside their offices. According to some who were barricaded in their offices said it looked like tourists walking through the Capitol. Really?”

Republican congressmen and senators also lock themselves in their offices out of fear of having to meet the mother of a cop killed by MAGA terrorists.

Ms. Sicknick only received three commitments out of the 50 Republicans in the Senate. She has Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins. As to the rest, she asked, “How can they not be doing the right thing?”

Sicknick said, “Not having a January 6 Commission to look into exactly what occurred is a slap in the faces of all the officers who did their jobs that day.” Reportedly, many of the officers of the Capitol Police Department feel as though Republicans regard them as their servants.

McConnell claims a commission, evenly split between Democratic and Republican appointees, will be “openly partisan.” What’s non-partisan is that some Republicans will vote for it with Democrats…and what’s partisan is that only Republicans will be voting against it. Who would have guessed years ago that supporting terrorists would be a partisan thing for Republicans to do.

The Homeland Security Committee was created from the 9/11 commission’s recommendations. It was created to protect this nation from terrorists. Now, that committee is being ignored so Republicans can protect terrorists.

Gladys Sicknick may have asked the question rhetorically, but I’m not.

How can they not be doing the right thing?:



