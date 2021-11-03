Republican Youngkin leads in early returns in tightly contested Virginia governor’s race

Published by

Reuters

By Joseph Ax, Gabriella Borter and Jason Lange FAIRFAX, Va. (Reuters) -Polls closed on Tuesday night in Virginia and New Jersey, where voters were choosing their next governors in closely watched elections that could offer clues about whether Democrats or Republicans hold the early advantage in next year’s congressional elections. In Virginia, initial vote counts showed Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin holding an early lead over Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a party fixture who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, although the results could tighten as more ballots are counted. Based on the o…

Read More