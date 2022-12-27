Republican US lawmaker-elect admits fabricating resume

Published by

AFP

New York (AFP) – A Republican elected to Congress in November was facing a growing clamor for his resignation Tuesday after admitting that he made up large parts of his biography — but refusing to give up his seat. George Santos’s victory in a New York district helped his party secure a narrow majority in the House of Representatives — Congress’s lower chamber. But a New York Times investigation cast doubt on key parts of his education and work history that he touted during the campaign. Santos admitted in two separate interviews Monday to significant fabrications of his resume, confessing t…

