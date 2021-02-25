Republican leaders want a show of unity. Will Trump allow it?

By David Morgan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The next few days will give Republicans opportunities to stand together or fight among themselves, first when the House of Representatives votes on a $1.9 trillion coronavirus package on Friday and again when Donald Trump retakes the global spotlight in a speech to the party’s most conservative members. The Republican leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives – Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy – have focused on rallying their caucuses against Democratic President Joe Biden’s massive bill and away from internal hostilities over the Jan. 6 Capito…

