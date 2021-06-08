Republican fealty to Trump election lie threatens US democracy: Obama

Washington (AFP) – Former president Barack Obama said the Republican Party’s failure to reject his successor Donald Trump’s false claim that he won the 2020 election poses a threat to US democracy. Obama, in an interview with CNN television broadcast on Monday evening, said Republican lawmakers have been “cowed” into accepting Trump’s lie that he defeated Democrat Joe Biden. This culminated in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters who were seeking to block certification of Biden’s victory in the presidential election, he said. “Originally it was ‘Oh, don’t worry t…

Read More