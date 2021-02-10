The Moderate Voice

Trump extremely unhappy with his impeachment defense team

Former President Donald Trump was extremely unhappy with his impeachment legal team’s defense of him, according to two reports.

Two more Trump lawyers who eventually won’t get paid? The online jokes that former Pennsylvania prosecutor Bruce Castor and attorney David Schoen must have been graduates from Trump University, or public defenders, won’t make Trump smile. Nor will tweets by and articles quoting lawyers giving a massive “Sad!” verdict on their performances.

How bad was it?

After Castor spoke, Castor Oil changed its name.

That’s a joke. But these reports aren’t:

CNN:

Former President Trump was unhappy with Bruce Castor’s opening argument on the Senate floor this afternoon, according to two people familiar with his reaction.

Trump was almost screaming as Castor made meandering arguments that struggled to get at the heart of his defense team’s argument, which is supposed to be over the constitutionality of holding a trial for a president no longer in office.

Given the legal team was assembled a little over a week ago, it went as expected, one of the sources told CNN. Trump’s allies were flabbergasted when Trump’s attorneys switched speaking slots at the last minute.

Politico:

Cocooned at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump watched as his defense attorneys responded to an emotional presentation by House impeachment managers with a series of dry, technical and at times meandering arguments about due process and the constitutionality of the proceedings. As they droned on, he grew increasingly frustrated with the sharp contrast between their muted response and the prosecution’s opening salvo, according to two people familiar with his thinking.

“President Trump was not happy with the performance of his legal team in action,” said one of the people familiar with his thinking.

It didn’t help that his lead attorney, former Pennsylvania prosecutor Bruce Castor, name-checked Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), who just days ago slammed his state party for their “weird worship” of Trump. Castor also referred to Trump as the “former president,” conceding that he had in fact lost the 2020 election when he was removed by “smart” voters last November.

Trump, according to those familiar with his thinking, saw his legal team’s performance as a missed opportunity and also was annoyed by the public criticism of his attorneys. And he wasn’t the only one.

Could we soon see (sigh) Rudy or (double sigh) Alan Dershowitz on the defense team horizon?

