Posted by on May 7, 2020

Report: White House Suppresses CDC expert report on how to reopen country safely

The Associated Press is reporting that the Trump administration is suppressing a report by Experts from the CDC that gives detailed guidelines on how to open the country safely. The significance of this: the White House wants to go full speed ahead in opening the country so it doesn’t want the expert advice out there to contradict the speed of its own re-opening push.

The Daily Beast gives a good summary of the report. Here’s part of it:

The Associated Press reported the nation’s top infectious-disease investigators wrote a 17-page report to help faith leaders, business owners, educators, and state and local officials as they gradually reopen. It was slated to be published last week, but a CDC official told AP that the agency’s scientists were told the guidance “would never see the light of day.” A person close to the White House’s coronavirus task force told AP that White House officials didn’t want to provide detailed guidance for how specific sectors can reopen, preferring general guidance for all.

