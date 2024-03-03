Rep. Eric Swalwell Turns the Tables

Part of Republicans’ reluctance to question Hunter Biden in open hearings is – in addition to the fear of exposing the sheer lunacy of their impeachment inquiry — the dread that, with Trump’s shady record in exactly the same areas of the Biden investigation, the tables could be turned on them.

Well, during the closed-door hearings last week Republican nightmares materialized and now we have the transcript to prove it.

A transcript which, fortunately, is in English – not Russian. *

Please enjoy the following exchange between Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Hunter Biden:

Swalwell: Any time your father was in government, prior to the Presidency or before, did he ever operate a hotel?

Hunter Biden: No, he has never operated a hotel.

Swalwell: So he’s never operated a hotel where foreign nationals spent millions at that hotel while he was in office?

Hunter Biden: No, he has not.

Swalwell: Did your father ever employ in the Oval Office any direct family member to also work in the Oval Office?

Hunter Biden: My father has never employed any direct family members, to my knowledge.

Swalwell: While your father was President, did anyone in the family receive 41 trademarks from China?

Hunter Biden: No.

Swalwell: As President and the leader of the party, has your father ever tried to install as the chairperson of the party a daughter-in-law or anyone else in the family?

Hunter Biden: No. And I don’t think that anyone in my family would be crazy enough to want to be the chairperson of the DNC.

Swalwell: Has your father ever in his time as an adult been fined $355 million by any State that he worked in?

Hunter Biden: No, he has not, thank God.

Swalwell: Anyone in your family ever strike a multibillion dollar deal with the Saudi Government while your father was in office?

Hunter Biden: No.

Swalwell: That’s all I’ve got.

Hunter Biden: Thank you.

* As a “cherry on top of the cake,” we point to the following (abbreviated) exchange between Representative Swalwell and Committee Chairman James R. Comer:

Swalwell: Hey, Chairman, about that, parliamentary inquiry, when are you going to release this transcript?

[::]

Comer: We’re conducting the deposition.

Swalwell: Yeah, but you’ve got 91 of them buried and –

[::]

Comer: We will release the deposition — the transcripts like we always do when we agree to release the deposition, the transcripts

[::]

Swalwell: In English or Russian?

[::]

Comer: We’ve already answered the question, Eric, and we’re not going to tolerate outbursts like we had the last time.