RENDER UNTO CAESAR?

Can our 7 conservative, Catholic Supreme Court Justices all separate church and state, when Catholic Bishops from Atlanta, Charleston, and Charlotte signed a 2004 decree stating that: “By supporting pro-abortion legislation they participate in manifest grave sin, a condition which excludes them from admission to Holy Communion as long as they persist in the pro-abortion stance…and go on to say, “We declare that Catholics serving in public life espousing positions contrary to the teaching of the Church on the sanctity and inviolability of human life, especially those running for or elected to public office, are not to be admitted to Holy Communion in any Catholic church within our jurisdictions”. Their words urge a direct violation of the separation of church and state for any Catholic politician who supports a woman’s right to choose and was the reason Joe Biden was denied Holy Communion in South Carolina in 2019.

The woodenly pious, Amy Coney Barrett, says she can separate her religious views from her judicial decisions, but in her current and past rulings, it is quite obvious that she intends to do nothing of the kind.