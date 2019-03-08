Posted by Dorian Estuardo de Wind on Mar 8, 2019 in At TMV, Disasters, International, Poetry, Society, Writing |

Remembering the Souls of MH370

It is the fifth anniversary of the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 literally in(to) thin air. A tragedy that took the lives of 239 passengers and crew members.

At the time – and for a while afterwards — this author wrote so much about the tragedy and its aftermath that some readers got “sick and tired” of it.

While the cause of the disappearance of the Boeing 777 has never been determined and while neither the crash site has been found nor any bodies recovered, perhaps some good may come out of this disaster.

The aviation industry is implementing new developments and advances in space-based (satellite), real-time tracking, communications and other technologies that will make it “unlikely we’ll ever see another tragedy quite like it again.”

In preparing to write on these developments, I read previous articles and comments at The Moderate Voice on the tragedy and came across a touching entry by our own “Dr. E.” (Dr. Clarissa Pinkola Estés), that is much more appropriate on this day of remembrance.

It was titled “MH 370: We May Not Know Why/Where, But We Know True Self.”

It tells about the never-ending belief (and hope) of those who have lost loved ones, that their loved ones are still alive, that “they can mean this in so many ways…”

And, indeed, “Relatives of missing MH370 passengers [are] not giving up hope after five years.”

My article can wait, here is Dr. E’s beautiful writing:

On the Wings of Cranes

If this is what is, if this is what it comes to

if any living soul can recover any identifiable piece of anything

belonging to the silver bird or to the souls aboard,

a seat cushion, an ear bud, a wallet, a cell phone,

a pacifier, a hearing aide, a cane, a bra, a baseball cap–

that —that kind of ‘I know that item belonged to my loved one’

–that would be the worst-best that could ever happen

for the raggedy hearts still able to walk as though alive

while walking in the no mans’ land of not-knowing yet.

The mind does not play tricks and the heart does not lie.

When many of faith say, they believe their loved one is alive

they can mean this in so many ways…

Long ago I remember stateside wives of soldiers in Vietnam…

their husbands were Air Force and Navy pilots who were MIA…

I remember the wives inquiring and unearthing any mite of dust

years and years after ‘officials’ turned the phrase from ‘rescue mission,’

to ‘recovery mission,’ to ‘nil,’ case closed: permanent MIA

–but not closed ever in any heart of love. Not ever.

And some scoffed at the ‘phantasies’ of the women.

But most understood if/when they thought of their own children,

their lovers, or a good heeler or a beloved feline–

that were any lost, the world would be rocked backward on its axis

to try to bring them home again.

Most women of those MIA never gave up

that one day somewhere, somehow,

their beloved someone, the father of their children,

the sons of mothers, the boys of dads,

the brothers, the uncles, the cousins, the grandfathers…

would somehow come walking down the road

toward home,

flight jacket slung over shoulder

jaunty hat

smiling so young even as their wives were now silver haired…

that the lost men would be seen walking

toward home, their homes that had stood

like a shattered-windowed heart on the road for decades…

but now their homes brightened in joy

as though all electricity suddenly restored.

And this belief that someday, somehow,

was in part held in the older stories told

about the men who walked out of the Pacific jungles

years after World War II had ended, some having

been brain injured and forgotten who they were;

some shot down and taken in by farmer families

and nursed back to health and having fallen in love

with the children or the village or the youngest daughter…

and some walking out of an unknown, unmapped jungle

years later, having lived off the land, having buried

all peers, and saying, in some ‘loyal to the end’ daze–

they had not realized the war was over.

And too, the stories of cats and dogs and birds

and elephants and horses who have found, though

exiled, stranded or lost thousands of miles away–

have one day galloped, limped, trumpeted at the

gate of their loved ones again, having painfully

walked and dragged overland, hiding, being captured

time and again and escaping time and again,

for days and for years leaping and loping toward home.

Those stories are not tricks of the mind.

They are some of the most carved truths

carried in the tales of the thousand cranes

about love and loyalty to heart ideals —

The winged ones may remain invisible to some…

but for those with eyes to hear,

for those with eyes to see,

the 1000 cranes are deep sense memory

and memory of miracles past and present–

carried on weight of mere feathers and hollow bones.

Photo by author’s wife