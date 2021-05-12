‘Rationals’ vs. ‘radicals’: Anti-Trump Republicans threaten third party

By Tim Reid WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Over 100 former Republican officials will sign a letter on Thursday declaring that if the Republican Party does not break with former President Donald Trump and change course, they will back the creation of a third party. The letter, headlined: “A Call For American Renewal,” is an exploratory move toward forming a breakaway party, two of its organizers said. The group is dismayed by what it says is a modern Republican Party driven by its allegiance to Trump, who continues to falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen from him. “The Republican Party is broken….

