RACE WITH JARED (Cartoon, Column and Video)

In 2009, New York Post political cartoonist Sean Delonas drew a cartoon that made Vanity Fair write that he may be the “worst political cartoonist on the planet.” Obama had just signed a stimulus bill and Delonas drew a dead chimpanzee on the ground that was just gunned down by cops, who were saying, “They’ll have to find someone else to write the next stimulus bill.”

I didn’t have anything to do with that cartoon, but I knew it was racist.

In 2014, Boston Herald cartoonist Jerry Holbert, competing for Delonas’ title, drew a cartoon of someone crashing into the White House, sitting in Obama’s bathtub and asking the BLACK president, “Have you tried the new watermelon-flavored toothpaste?” Holbert denied ever knowing the connection but he caught serious flack for it, and his syndicate asked him to change the flavor in the text (which remained unchanged in the Herald).

I didn’t have anything to do with that cartoon, but I knew it was racist.

In 2014, cartoonist Gary McCoy drew black protesters in Ferguson, Missouri stealing TVs, one with a sign saying, “No 60? plasma TV, no peace.”

I didn’t have anything to do with that cartoon, but I knew it was racist.

Glenn McCoy, Gary’s younger brother who competes with him over who can draw the largest purple lips on Obama (and also draws storyboards for the Despicable Me and Minions movies), drew a cartoon in 2017 comparing Betsy DeVos with Ruby Bridges, equating the protests DeVos was receiving to the racist attacks Ruby Bridges was receiving for being the first black child to enter an all-white school.

Do I really have to say it again?

While I don’t draw cartoons for the troglodyte audience, I am a political cartoonist. I’m in the same profession as the cartoonists mentioned above. Even though we don’t think alike, I’m in their wheelhouse. While not being involved with their cartoons, I can recognize their racism. Jared Kushner has been involved with Donald Trump for years, marrying his daughter, working on his campaign, attending secret meetings in Trump Tower with Russians, lying on security clearance applications, and occupying an unpaid position he’s unqualified for in the White House. Donald Trump is in Kushner’s wheelhouse.

In a bizarre interview with Axios, Kushner demonstrated his incompetence several times.

Perhaps the most bizarre take was when Kushner defended Trump from accusations of racism, saying, “You can’t not be a racist for 69 years and then run for president and be a racist.” Kushner could be correct because there are several examples over the past 69 years of Donald Trump’s racism and then he was kinda sorta elected president. But, hey, this is America. While Trump didn’t win the popular vote, his racism was not a dealbreaker for 62 million Americans.

When asked about Trump’s birther campaign, the lie that Obama wasn’t born in the U.S.A., and instead was born in Kenya, Jared said he didn’t know it was racist because “I was not involved with that.” Obviously, racism is not a dealbreaker for Jared either. He repeated the line several times adding, “That was a long time ago.” 2015 wasn’t THAT long ago, Trust Fund Baby.

The interviewer should have asked Jared if his new immigration plan is racist. It’s the plan that favors immigrants from Europe over Central America and Africa. Jared designed it with the help of the White House’s very own Baby Goebbels, Stephen Miller. Jared should know if this is racist or not since he is definitely involved with it and it wasn’t designed “a long time ago.”

He could have also been asked about Trump’s plans for the 2020 census that adds a question that will suppress participation by nonwhite people and, therefore, artificially increase white (and Republican) power in a new round of gerrymandering, which the GOP is foaming at the mouth for since the majority of Americans don’t vote for them anymore.

The administration argued to the public, the lower courts and the Supreme Court that the disadvantage to nonwhite Americans was statistically questionable and that the Justice Department needed the change to enforce the Voting Rights Act. That’s almost as bad as comparing Betsy Devos to Ruby Bridges.

Donald Trump is a racist and he’s stocked his White House with incompetent people, often through nepotism, with other racists. Or at the very least, if they’re not racists, racism is not a dealbreaker for them.

If you work for Donald Trump, support him, or voted for him, racism wasn’t a dealbreaker for you either. At some point, when racism stops being a dealbreaker for you, then you’re not just fine with racism too. You yourself have also become a racist.

Somewhere, there’s a white sheet with Jared’s name on it.

