R.I.P Gil Christner: comedian, actor, comedy writer and Internet’s beloved “skippy the bush kangaroo” blogger

Americans are into celebrity but there are also many amazing people in various fields whose names they don’t know who are powerhouses of creativity. There are some out there who don’t become famous as a name brand but they’re superb and busy comedians, actors, comedy writers. There are writers and bloggers who write under pseudonyms. Bloggers often do it to keep their real identities divorced from their politics or just because they want a degree of anonymity when they write.

The world lost one of these unsung geniuses on July 29th when Gil Christner, comedian, actor, comedy writer and the skippy of the Internet’s award winning and beloved progressive blog skippy the bush kangaroo (which he did in lower case as he did with his emails and text messages) died at the age of 66. Here’s his website.

Ironically, I “knew” Christner as a blogger since 2004, during the golden age of blogging which is now definitely over. Our friendship was all by email. I again “met” him in a different capacity on the Internet in something related to comedy but had no idea this was the person I had corresponded with for so many years. He wrote comedy for various people including a ventriloquist who I know very well. I first physically met him at the Providence Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana on July 24 in room 510 where he was battling a lung condition and facing a bad prognosis..Five days later I was shocked to learn he had died. More on that below.

I was then further shocked to find that there was no real obituary on Gil. Nothing that explained even a little of who he was. So here’s some info that will now remain on the Internet unless The Moderate Voice is ever deleted.

Here’s his show biz biography on IMBd:

Raised in Aurora, Colorado, a suburb of Denver. Attended Colorado State University majoring in Theatre Arts. Moved to San Francisco in 1976 to work in stand-up comedy and with the Committee Improv Group, moving later to film and movies. Won San Francisco International Stand Up Comedy Competition in 1977, and got first big break working in George Lucas’ “More American Graffiti.” Moved to Los Angeles in 1980 and has appeared in dozens of commercials as well as becoming a regular in Roger Corman’s stable of actors for Concorde and New Horizon Films.. Currently writes and produces comedy for Premiere Radio networks and various stand-up comics as well as The Tonight Show.

Here’s a promo for the 2008 movie “Man Overboard” in which he appears.

Los Angeles actor, comedian and playwright Blad Slaight, a friend and colleague of Christners, ran these photos in his Facebook page post sadly announcing Christner’s death, explaining: “A couple of shots of Gil from a mockumentary called ‘The Bitter Truth.’ He played a comedy club owner. He booked more commercials than just about any other actor I know.”

Keep and eye on the right side of the screen and you can see Christner in this Coors Light “El Train” commercial:

Here’s a video Christner put on You Tube featuring his walk-on role in the iconic cable drama Mad Men:

He can be seen in this 2003 trailer for the movie Mind Games:

His website notes that his TV work included appearances on Chicago Hope, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Sabina the Teenage Witch, Showtime Presents Jonathan Winters on the Ledge, Men Behaving Badly, Family Matters and more. His movie work included Family Values, Deadly Delusions, Masque of the Red Death, More American Graffiti and more.

When asked about Christner, Slaight says: “Gil Christner was a talented comedian, actor, and the go-to guy when you were putting together an improv show. I had the pleasure of working with him many times and considered him a good friend.”

As a blogger, Christner, writing under the name “skippy the bush kangaroo,” was one of the most beloved progressive bloggers on the Internet. His posts were terse, witty, but pointed and bloggers listed his blog on countless blogrolls back in the days when there were many blogs and they all had blogrolls.

There were some bittersweet ironies in my friendship with Christner. Here’s the Facebook post I did within minutes of getting learning the shocking news about Christner’s death: