Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on Oct 2, 2019 in Politics |

QUOTE OF THE DAY: On Trump’s dream of moats at the border



Our Quote of the Day comes from writer/historian Jon Meacham on a new book that says Trump wanted moats with snakes and alligators at the border to keep people out of the U.S.:

“Why is it we are building walls and moats at the border, but we can’t put up a wall around our own sovereign elections? I think that’s a question that should be asked.”