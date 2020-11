“Trump’s sycophants and enablers find all their dreams that his presidency would be the most consequential and important in American history crashing down around them..We should all remember Trump as he presented himself in this monumental moment: as a babbling, incoherent, conspiracist. Our greatest presidential embarrassment.”

–Amanda Carpenter, former Ted Cruz communications director and a CNN pundit, in an article titled “Trump, the Pathetic Loser” published in The Bulwark.