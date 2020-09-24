Quote of the Day: Joe Biden on debating Donald Trump

Our Quote of the Day comes from former Vice President President Joe Biden when asked by a North Carolina TV anchor about his upcoming debate with President Donald Trump:

“Look, I’m an old athlete, and I’m used to dealing with bullies. Point is that rather than say how I’m going to do, again, watch me. I’m not going to, I’ve not been a bad debater. And we’ll see. But what I’m going to do is insist that we talk about the president’s failures. He’s going to want to make it personal, he’s going to want to get in the mosh pit, I’m going to talk about why I want to be president of the United States, what I’m going to do, and where he’s failed.”

Illustration 83391027 © Tomozina1 – Dreamstime.com