Quote of the Day: Jimmy Kimmel on Kayne West liking Hitler

Our Quote of the Day comes from comedian Jimmy Kimmel on Kayne West saying he likes Hitler:

“I haven’t seen anything like this,” the late night host said. “We have a Black white supremacist running around… Let’s imagine this was another pop star. Imagine if it was Ariana Grande saying this stuff. We’d load her into a cannon and fire her into the ocean, right? But Kanye seems to get crazier every day and he still has fans. And you know an interview’s gone off the rails when you’re watching it thinking, ‘Gee, I hope Alex Jones can talk some sense into this guy.’”