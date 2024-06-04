QUOTE OF THE DAY: ERIC SWALWELL ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY BEING A CULT

Our Quote of the Day comes from Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) addressing his House colleagues about the state of today’s Republican Party:
“My colleagues, none of this today that you are bringing makes sense. Your inconsistencies, your hypocrisy, your sycophancy – unless you are in a cult. And guys, I’m starting to think you’re in a cult. That is your right, but it’s not your responsibility. I promise you, that’s not what your constituents would want…
So if you believe in state’s rights, except when a jury in that state convicts your nominee for president, you might be in a cult. If you claim you back the blue but want to defund the police, when the police go to your nominee’s house to retrieve national security secrets, you might be in a cult. If you’re supporting a guy whose felony convictions prevent him from getting a security clearance, you might be in a cult. And if the guy you’re supporting for president has felony convictions that prevent him from going to Argentina, Australia…..Cambodia, Canada, China, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Ethiopia…”
Republicans strongly objected.
