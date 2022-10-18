Quote of the Day: Donald Trump on GOP Senate candidate in Colorado

Our quote of the day comes from former President Donald Trump blasting the GOP’s U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea in Colorado on Truth Social ater O’Shea said he wouldn’t support Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination or a second term as President:
In a post on his social media site, Trump labeled O’Dea a “RINO,” or “Republican in name only,” and said that “MAGA doesn’t Vote for stupid people with big mouths.”
(MAGA doesn’t? Wasn’t there this businessman from New York who occasionally throws ketchup bottles?)
Joe Gandelman is a former fulltime journalist who freelanced in India, Spain, Bangladesh and Cypress writing for publications such as the Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek. He also did radio reports from Madrid for NPR’s All Things Considered. He has worked on two U.S. newspapers and quit the news biz in 1990 to go into entertainment. He also has written for The Week and several online publications, did a column for Cagle Cartoons Syndicate and has appeared on CNN.