Quote of the Day: Donald Trump on GOP Senate candidate in Colorado

Our quote of the day comes from former President Donald Trump blasting the GOP’s U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea in Colorado on Truth Social ater O’Shea said he wouldn’t support Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination or a second term as President:

In a post on his social media site, Trump labeled O’Dea a “RINO,” or “Republican in name only,” and said that “MAGA doesn’t Vote for stupid people with big mouths.”

(MAGA doesn’t? Wasn’t there this businessman from New York who occasionally throws ketchup bottles?)