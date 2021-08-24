Questions for those criticizing President Biden’s decision to pull the American military out of Afghanistan

Plenty of people are criticizing President Biden’s decision to pull the U.S. military out of Afghanistan.

Some are able to obtain classified information about conditions in Afghanistan. They may or may not have just cause to criticize President Biden’s decision.

Some criticizing Biden’s decision are simply upset because they don’t understand Afghanistan’s culture and/or the complexities of withdrawing the U.S. military from Afghanistan.

Then there are the arm-chair generals – people who think that they know better than the leaders of the U.S. military.

Well, I have some questions for Biden’s critics in general and for the arm-chair generals in particular.

Question #1: What is the purpose of Public Law 107 – 40 – Authorization for Use of Military Force? Is it to . . .

A) . . . enable the President of the United States to use all necessary and appropriate force against those nations, organizations, or persons planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, or harbored such organizations or persons, in order to prevent any future acts of international terrorism against the United States by such nations, organizations or persons?

B) . . . enable the U.S. government to indefinitely hold the hands of an American-made Afghanistan government and an American-made Afghanistan army?

C) . . . force the people of Afghanistan to conform to American beliefs about rights and freedoms?

Question #2: At what point was the U.S military’s mission in Afghanistan supposed to end?

A) When Osama bin Laden was killed and Al-Qaeda ceased functioning in Afghanistan?

B) When Afghanistan’s numerous tribes were melted into one big tribe?

C) When all Afghanistan men conformed to American beliefs about rights and freedoms?

D) Never?

Question #3: What makes you think that chaos could have been avoided when the U.S. military was pulled out of Afghanistan?

A) You expected American civilians and Afghan allies to start leaving Afghanistan upon learning about Donald Trump’s deal with the Taliban. You didn’t expect them to wait until August 2021 to leave.

B) You expected that airports in numerous other nations would non-stop handle the plane-loads of people leaving Afghanistan. Thus, you expected commercial and military aircraft to quickly land in Afghanistan, load up and take off.

C) You expected the Taliban to remain dormant until all Americans and all Afghan allies left Afghanistan. Either that, or you expected the Taliban to announce ahead of time what they were going to do.

D) You expected U.S. intelligence agents to know everything about the Taliban.

Question #4: Are U.S. political and military leaders suppose to lose their jobs because they did not have perfect knowledge about conditions in Afghanistan prior to the withdrawal of the U.S. military?

Question #5: What legal document says that the U.S. government must ensure that the citizens of Afghanistan (or any other nation) have the same rights and freedoms that U.S. citizens have?

Yes, the buck stops with President Biden, but he can only play the hand that he was dealt. He doesn’t have a crystal ball that lets him see everything, and he cannot micromanage operations within the U.S. Departments of Defense and State.