QOTD: “expenditures to influence voting”

Donald J. Trump lies even when reading a teleprompter.

The former president tells Wisconsinites “I am trying to buy your vote” with “$250 million” investment (the RNC). Teleprompter said $200 million, btw pic.twitter.com/xNhL39VZOE — Adam Rife (@AdamRifeReports) July 19, 2024

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

Some estimates on the economic input of the RNC have said it could generate up to $200 million in economic impact for the Milwaukee area, but other studies have estimated up to about $140 million.

Note that the GOP and Project 2025 is in favor of restricting or eliminating overtime pay, so hourly workers putting in more than 40 hours would not be making time-and-a-half under their proposals. From Joyce Vance:

On page 592, there is a proposal that permits employers to avoid paying overtime to employees who work more than a 40 hour work week. They can do that by cutting your hours in subsequent weeks and not paying overtime if they can keep you under 40 hours a week spread across a two or four week period.

Whoever makes or offers to make an expenditure to any person, either to vote or withhold his vote, or to vote for or against any candidate; and Whoever solicits, accepts, or receives any such expenditure in consideration of his vote or the withholding of his vote— Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and if the violation was willful, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both. (June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 721; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, §?330016(1)(H), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147; Pub. L. 104–294, title VI, §?601(a)(12), Oct. 11, 1996, 110 Stat. 3498.)

Don’t expect to read this is mainstream news, although Wisconsin newspapers reported it.

More: Trump’s 90 minute acceptance speech peppered with references to buying votes, Hannibal Lecter and Viktor Orban. And as always, lies.

See what Project 2025 has in store for science.



~~~~



The stakes in November have never been more urgent, nor the choices more extreme.

Remember: you are not voting for one person. You are voting for a team.

I’m voting for Team America not Team Russia-Hungary-North Korea.