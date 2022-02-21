Putin says he may recognise breakaway regions of Ukraine

Published by

Reuters

By Dmitry Antonov and Michel Rose MOSCOW/PARIS (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he was considering a request by two regions of eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists to be recognised as independent – a move that could give Moscow a reason to openly send troops. Separately, Moscow said Ukrainian military saboteurs had tried to enter Russian territory in armed vehicles, an accusation dismissed as “fake news” by Kyiv amid Western accusations that Moscow aims to fabricate a pretext to invade. Washington says Russia has now massed a force numbering 169,000-190,…

Read More