" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Putin misled by ‘yes men’ in military afraid to tell him the truth -U.S., EU officials

Putin misled by ‘yes men’ in military afraid to tell him the truth -U.S., EU officials

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters UK

By Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin was misled by advisers who were too scared to tell him how poorly the war in Ukraine is going and how damaging Western sanctions have been, White House and European officials said on Wednesday. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of its southern neighbor has been halted on many fronts by stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces who have recaptured territory even as civilians are trapped in besieged cities. “We have information that Putin felt misled by the Russian military, which has resulted in persistent tension b…

Read More