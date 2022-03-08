PUTIN AND CHILDREN: THE GRAPES OF PUTIN (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

The civilian casualties of Putin’s war are adding up, and they include children.

Putin’s supposed hunt for ridding Ukraine of Nazis has made targets of nuclear power plants, houses, apartment buildings, government buildings, nursing homes, schools, and other population centers. The estimate on the number of children murdered by Vladimir Putin is 38 at this point. Yesterday, a mother and father grieved over the body of their 18-month-old child while Putin was enjoying some lavish dining.

Vladimir Putin is a murderer and a war criminal. He needs to be treated as such.

Watch me draw.