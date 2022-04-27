" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Progressive Twitter accounts lose followers, conservatives gain

Progressive Twitter accounts lose followers, conservatives gain

by Leave a Comment

Published by
AFP

San Francisco (AFP) – Key figures on the American left, Barack Obama among them, have shed thousands of followers since Elon Musk’s planned purchase of Twitter emerged, while numbers have soared for right-wing politicians.  Musk, the world’s richest man, struck a deal Monday to buy the US-based social media platform for $44 billion. The news was greeted with enthusiasm by fans of Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, and horror by proponents of strong moderation of disinformation and hate speech.  Promises to leave the platform trended under hashtags such as #LeaveTwitter. Within h…

Read More