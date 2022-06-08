PRIMETIME DISTRACTION

I drew on this issue for the CNN Opinion newsletter but I also wanted to do one for my clients. And I think I drew a mean one here. Proofreader Laura told me this is so grim that it’s not really a cartoon. She tells me stuff like that from time to time. One of my readers tweeted that Fox News is promoting another immigrant caravan crisis as a distraction. That sounds like a joke, but it’s not. Is this caravan also funded by “globalists?”

This Thursday, the January 6 Committee will have a live hearing during primetime at 8 PM. All the news networks will be carrying it except Fox News. They’re going to stick with their usual goon gaslight lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham, who I’m sure will each trash the hearing they’re not allowing their viewers to witness themselves.

Fox News can NOT air the hearings live and let their white nationalist audience form their own opinions. Fox News has to tell its viewers what they think about it, and that’s exactly what their racist viewers want.

Two of the individuals on Fox News’ primetime lineup are subjects of the committee’s investigation as a lot of the texts Trump’s chief-of-staff Mark Meadows received on January 6 during the riot were from Hannity and Ingraham. They were pleading with Meadows to get Trump to call off the riot even while they were on the air telling their viewers it was all a false flag and blaming Antifa.

CNN and MSNBC will provide live coverage which I’m sure will be awesome. Tune your channel to one of those networks.

The committee should be having a primetime hearing as it’s important the nation understand just how serious and dangerous the Trump attempt to overturn an election was and is. I saw a poll yesterday that only 40 percent of Americans believe Trump may be partly responsible for the attack. Americans need to understand that while he had help, it never would have happened without his support.

The Trump White House helped conduct multiple lawsuits and claims of election fraud and the lie that the election was stolen. They worked to replace state electors so that states Biden won would be counted for Donald Trump.

Trump and his goons tried to overturn an election they lost. They tried to install the losing candidate as an unelected president. This is fascism. Today, Republicans across the nation are changing election laws based on Trump’s lie that there was fraud in the 2020 election, and to enable future elections to be stolen by Republicans. In Florida, the Republican governor is personally re-writing congressional districts. This is fascism.

Instead of allowing voters to select their representatives, Republicans are selecting their voters.

The committee needs to create a program much in line with primetime so Americans can get it. James Goldston, a former producer and president of ABC News is helping with the presentation. This isn’t political. This is to save the country.

Axios reported that Goldston aims to help with presentations during the hearings that are “raw enough so that skeptical journalists will find the material fresh,” using a mixture of live witness testimony and pre-taped interviews.

The Hill reported that the committee’s goal is to create a captivating case for a large audience, particularly viewers who have made up their minds about the events of Jan. 6 or who are ready to move on from the attack.

There is suspense as the committee members have promised fresh material will be presented and they have not told us who will be called. Keep in mind, that they recorded every closed-door testimony. Will we see Javanka? Will Mike Pence show up? We all better stock up on popcorn.

I can’t wait to see this and I hope the nation can appreciate and understand the seriousness of the proceedings. I know voters have short memories but they should never forget the day Republicans tried to destroy our democracy or that today, they’re trying to cover it up.

More live hearings will follow but none of those will be during primetime, so this Thursday’s showing should be very special.

And I believe Republicans would rather there be another mass shooting than inquiries into Donald Trump’s white nationalist terrorist insurrection.

Over 800 people have been charged with crimes connected to the January 6 insurrection, with members of Proud Boys and Oathkeepers being added to the list yesterday. Over 800 have been charged and Trump isn’t one of them. Hopefully, after these hearings, that changes.

Watch me draw:

Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected]