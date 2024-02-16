PRESS REPORTS TOP PUTIN FOE NAVALNY “DIED IN PRISON” BUT EVERYONE KNOWS IT’S MURDER

So another one bites the dust.

Top Vladimir Putin foe Alexy Navalny-an activist, anti-corruption lawyer and political prisoner –died a day after appearing before a Russian court in seemingly decent condition and good humor. Most news reports say Navalny “died in prison” but moreso than ever most commentators reject the journalistic nicities. They just say he was murdered. There had been a previous attempt to poison Navalny.

It seems as if ex-KGB man’s political foes are being referred to in an old kids’ song:

One hundred bottles of beer on the wall,

One hundred bottles of beer,

If one of those bottles should happen to fall,

Ninety-nine bottles of beer on the wall.

Only those who pose a threat to Putin or who displease him don’t fall from walls.

They fall from windows (in Russia and abroad) died in plane crashes, or are poisoned. Several lists compile what’s happened to those who displease Vladimir Putin and they’re shocking.

ABC News offers this list of what has happened to Putin foes.Sky News just published this list of the fate of Putin critics. Here’s a full list of Putin’s opponents who’ve made fatal ground-trips from high-level windows.

But they key question timing: why did Putin eliminate Navalny just now? Was the timing coincidental? Several things have happened in recent weeks. If viewed as a package they suggest Putin felt he had a virtual green light.

1. The Republican Party has rejected Reaganism and Ronald Reagan’s constant warning about the then USSR and is widely preceived now as political party acts in Putin’s interest. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and other MAGA Republicans are standing firm against giving more money to a struggle Ukraine in its war in wake of Russia’s 2022 invasion. Polls have shown that Putin’s image has greatly improved among Republican voters. One poll found Republican voters have a more negative view of President Joe Biden than of Putin.

2. Former President Donald Trump’s declaration that he’d let Russia do what it wants in regards to NATO countries that haven’t paid enough. Trump has doubled down on his controversial statement.

3. Fired Fox News political personality Tucker Carlson’s magical mystery tour of Russia. Carlson popped up in Moscow then had an exclusive interview with Putin, which had so many softball questions that even Putin complained about it. Carlson then did a series of Moscow-based videos saying how much better life was in Russia compared to the U.S. A few days ago while defending his softball interview Carlson said “leadership requires killing people”. Carlson now calls Navalny’s death “horrifying, barbaric and awful – no decent person would defend it.”

4. Reaction in Washhington to news that Russia is working on developing putting a weapon in outer space.

Meanwhile, President Biden has denounced Putin for the killing, adding that he wasn’t surprised Navalny was killed.

President Biden on Friday blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and urged House Republicans to pass aid for Ukraine in the wake of the incident. “Reports of his death, if they’re true, and I have no reasons to believe they’re not — Russian authorities are going to tell their own story,” Biden said in remarks from the White House. President Biden on Friday blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and urged House Republicans to pass aid for Ukraine in the wake of the incident. “Reports of his death, if they’re true, and I have no reasons to believe they’re not — Russian authorities are going to tell their own story,” Biden said in remarks from the White House.

The leading Republican presidential candidate refuses to condemn Putin for murdering opposition leader Navalny. This is not normal. — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 16, 2024

Yesterday, Aleksey Navalny spoke in court via video link. He seemed to be in good health and and even joked. https://t.co/iXxwW3MSXM pic.twitter.com/mXDeJuVpPg — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 16, 2024

This is the moment I mentioned in my previous tweet. So damn poignant. Be inspired by @navalny's bravery. And beware of those who praise or prop up Vladimir Putin and his regime of repression and war crimes. https://t.co/Zijah66b9P — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 16, 2024

Putin murders Navalny the same week Donald Trump invites Russia to invade Europe and MAGA Mike Johnson blocks aid to Ukraine. This isn’t a coincidence, it’s the green light Putin has been given. https://t.co/K0Tm3H4IxE — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 16, 2024

Putin murdered his political opponent and Trump hasn’t said a word after he said he would encourage Putin to invade our allies. He has, however, posted 20+ times on social media about his legal drama and fake polls. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 16, 2024

Another Russian opposition leader murdered by Putin. Is there any doubt @navalny was murdered? Putin murdered him because he finally feels comfortable doing so. Why? Because @realDonaldTrump is inviting attacks on NATO, @TuckerCarlson is cheering Putin, so time to kill Navalny. — Alexander S. Vindman ? (@AVindman) February 16, 2024

Christiane Amanpour to Alexei Navalny: “Why do you want to go back?” Navalny: “I have to go back…he [Putin] is killing people…” pic.twitter.com/VgSU8uG4n0 — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) February 16, 2024

"Obviously, he was killed by Putin," commented #Zelenskyy on the news of #Navalny's death. "It has just been revealed that Alexei Navalny died in a Russian prison. Clearly, he was killed by Putin, much like thousands of others who have been tortured and suffered because of this… pic.twitter.com/DIegq4c95i — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 16, 2024

"Putin killed him—because of his political success, because of his ability to reach people with the truth, and because of his talent for breaking through the fog of propaganda that now blinds his countrymen, and some of ours as well." https://t.co/lCheRIzQJO — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 16, 2024

It is shocking and not at all surprising that Trump has not comment ed on Navalny. Not hard to understand what’s going on there. — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)? (@AWeissmann_) February 16, 2024

While I was watching @POTUS’ speech about Navalny just now, I called my GOP congressman to tell him to vote for Ukraine aid. His staffer told me the phones are “ringing off the hook” from callers demanding support for Ukraine. ??CALL YOUR REP NOW AT (202) 224-3121.#SlavaUkraini — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) February 16, 2024

BILL BROWDER: Alexei Navalny was my friend… we worked together tackling Russia's corrupt oligarchs. Despite obvious dangers he kept on fighting from his prison cell, even exposing his prison governor's penchant for threesomes | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/VQgNcjCi3E — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) February 16, 2024

Police are already cracking skulls on the streets of Moscow to prevent memorials being set up to mourn the murder of Navalny. Is there any level of humiliation that's too much for modern Russians? I can answer.

pic.twitter.com/E4ofIidg4W — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) February 16, 2024

Mr @SpeakerJohnson , Putin killed Navalny today. Navalny was my friend. He was a Christian, just like you & me. He believed in freedom, as I know you do. So please stop rewarding his killer. Give Ukrainians the weapons they need to reduce Putins slaughter of their people. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) February 16, 2024

Tucker Carlson on why he didn't raise the issue of Navalny, and Putin’s assassinations of political opponents in his interview with the Russian dictator: “Every leader kills people. Including my leader…Leadership requires killing people.” pic.twitter.com/KX8Bu630RJ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 16, 2024

Trump has never once even said Navalny’s name. Not in statements, not in posts, not in interviews, not at rallies, never. There is a reason for that. https://t.co/4HqbuHLoMu — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 16, 2024

Protests in Batumi, Georgia ?? following news of Navalny’s assassination. pic.twitter.com/SdlyMxF75G — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) February 16, 2024

Navalny was just 47 years old. He didn’t die of “natural” causes. Putin murdered him. https://t.co/PMpNg48LeJ — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) February 16, 2024

Tucker Carlson, knowing he is being widely condemned and mocked, even by many of his usual allies, sends an "exclusive statement" to the Daily Mail saying "it's horrifying what happened to Navalny." https://t.co/yP3yFukgPk — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 16, 2024

Putin bears the full responsibility for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the US must demand a full explanation. The history is important here – it was confirmed back in 2020 that Navalny was poisoned with Novichok – the same family of nerve agent used in… https://t.co/n2Lb4X3SW2 — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) February 16, 2024

Navalny's father confirmed the death of his son, Russian media report. Yulia Navalnaya, Aleksey Navalny's wife, spoke during the Munich Security Conference: "I want to call on the entire international community, everyone in this room, people around the world, to unite… https://t.co/ULLF4pJP05 pic.twitter.com/sr9HwlT8SJ — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 16, 2024

This is the same Republican party that is doing Vladimir Trump’s bidding and standing in the way of the bill that would help the Ukrainian people fight Putin’s illegal, immoral war. https://t.co/kEiw8R6h80 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 16, 2024

Navalny was poisoned on Trump’s watch, and imprisoned again on Trump’s watch. https://t.co/fljoAuYg95 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 16, 2024

Protests in Yerevan, Armenia ?? following Navalny’s death. The crowd is shouting “Putin is a dick.” The white-blue-white flag represents a free, Putin-less Russia. pic.twitter.com/PdTHoI1qvl — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) February 16, 2024





