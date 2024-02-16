" />

PRESS REPORTS TOP PUTIN FOE NAVALNY “DIED IN PRISON” BUT EVERYONE KNOWS IT’S MURDER

So another one bites the dust.

Top Vladimir Putin foe Alexy Navalny-an activist, anti-corruption lawyer and political prisoner –died a day after appearing before a Russian court in seemingly decent condition and good humor. Most news reports say Navalny “died in prison” but moreso than ever most commentators reject the journalistic nicities. They just say he was murdered. There had been a previous attempt to poison Navalny.

It seems as if ex-KGB man’s political foes are being referred to in an old kids’ song:

One hundred bottles of beer on the wall,
One hundred bottles of beer,
If one of those bottles should happen to fall,
Ninety-nine bottles of beer on the wall.

Only those who pose a threat to Putin or who displease him don’t fall from walls.

They fall from windows (in Russia and abroad) died in plane crashes, or are poisoned. Several lists compile what’s happened to those who displease Vladimir Putin and they’re shocking.

ABC News offers this list of what has happened to Putin foes.Sky News just published this list of the fate of Putin critics. Here’s a full list of Putin’s opponents who’ve made fatal ground-trips from high-level windows.

But they key question timing: why did Putin eliminate Navalny just now? Was the timing coincidental? Several things have happened in recent weeks. If viewed as a package they suggest Putin felt he had a virtual green light.

1. The Republican Party has rejected Reaganism and Ronald Reagan’s constant warning about the then USSR and is widely preceived now as political party acts in Putin’s interest. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and other MAGA Republicans are standing firm against giving more money to a struggle Ukraine in its war in wake of Russia’s 2022 invasion. Polls have shown that Putin’s image has greatly improved among Republican voters. One poll found Republican voters have a more negative view of President Joe Biden than of Putin.

2. Former President Donald Trump’s declaration that he’d let Russia do what it wants in regards to NATO countries that haven’t paid enough. Trump has doubled down on his controversial statement.

3. Fired Fox News political personality Tucker Carlson’s magical mystery tour of Russia. Carlson popped up in Moscow then had an exclusive interview with Putin, which had so many softball questions that even Putin complained about it. Carlson then did a series of Moscow-based videos saying how much better life was in Russia compared to the U.S. A few days ago while defending his softball interview Carlson said “leadership requires killing people”. Carlson now calls Navalny’s death “horrifying, barbaric and awful – no decent person would defend it.”

4. Reaction in Washhington to news that Russia is working on developing putting a weapon in outer space.

Meanwhile, President Biden has denounced Putin for the killing, adding that he wasn’t surprised Navalny was killed.

President Biden on Friday blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and urged House Republicans to pass aid for Ukraine in the wake of the incident.

“Reports of his death, if they’re true, and I have no reasons to believe they’re not — Russian authorities are going to tell their own story,” Biden said in remarks from the White House.

