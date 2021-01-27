President Biden’s first approval rating 63 percent

President Donald Trump has gotten a high approval rating for his first days in office, higher than Donald Trump during the first days of his presidency. The Hill:

HarrisX poll’s first presidential job approval rating for Joe Biden comes in at 63 percent support among registered voters.

Only 37 percent of respondents in the Jan. 21-22 survey said they disapprove of Biden’s job in the White House.

Ninety-four percent of Democratic voters approve of Biden’s job as president, along with 62 percent of independents.

Seventy percent of Republican voters, however, disapprove of Biden’s performance so far.

The survey, taken in the first two full days of his presidency, finds Biden receiving 61 percent support when it comes to the issues of the economy, stimulating jobs and fighting terrorism.

Fifty-seven percent of voters said they approve of Biden’s handling of immigration, and 60 percent say the same concerning foreign affairs.

Biden sees his strongest support on the issues of administering the government and handling the coronavirus pandemic, at 65 and 69 percent approval, respectively.