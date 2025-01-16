President Biden’s Farewell Address to the Nation: One Person’s View

Millions of Americans listened to President Biden’s farewell speech to the nation last night.

Each of those Americans will have a unique opinion, a different reaction, depending on a myriad of factors and shaped by his or her background and social and political views.

These are some of my views:

I loved the President’s allegorical references to the Statue of Liberty. How she “sways back and forth to withstand the fury of stormy weather, to stand the test of time…an enduring symbol of the soul of our nation, a soul shaped by forces that bring us together and by forces that pull us apart. And yet, through good times and tough times, we have withstood it all.”

He returned to this powerful symbolism at the conclusion of his address by reminding us:

Yes, we sway back and forth to withstand the fury of the storm, to stand the test of time, a constant struggle, constant struggle. A short distance between peril and possibility. But what I believe is the America of our dreams is always closer than we think. And it’s up to us to make our dreams come true.

President Biden cautioned Americans against the “dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultrawealthy people, and the dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked.”

It is a warning of an unelected oligarchy that today “is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead…[a] concentration of power and wealth [that] erodes a sense of unity and common purpose. [That] causes distrust and division…”

Mr. Biden recalls and echoes President Eisenhower’s warning of a “military-industrial complex,” this time a “tech-industrial complex that could pose real dangers for our country as well.”

Clearly referring to recent developments in social media platforms and in media in general, Mr. Biden warned that “Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation enabling the abuse of power.” “The free press is crumbling,” he says, “Editors are disappearing. Social media is giving up on fact-checking. The truth is smothered by lies told for power and for profit.”

He notes how Artificial Intelligence “offers more profound possibilities and risks for our economy, and our security, our society,” but “could spawn new threats to our rights, our way of life, to our privacy, how we work, and how we protect our nation.” “We must make sure A.I. is safe and trustworthy and good for all humankind,” he adds.

He spoke proudly about his record and accomplishments – which are many and significant – without making it a smorgasbord brimming with braggadocio, boastful bravado all too often lacking credibility that is so typical of his successor.

Rather he urged Americans to “keep pushing forward and push faster” in areas such as technology and innovations avoiding “the concentration of technology, power and wealth.”

He repeatedly emphasized the need to protect our nation and our institutions against the abuse of power by “respecting the institutions that govern a free society — the presidency, the Congress, the courts, a free and independent press,” our system of separation of powers, checks and balances: “[a system] that may not be perfect, but has maintained our democracy for nearly 250 years…” Also, term limits, enforcing “the strongest ethics,” getting dark money out of politics.

Biden addressed a concern that has been bearing heavily on the minds of so many Americans. “We need to amend the Constitution to make clear that no president, no president is immune from crimes that he or she commits while in office. The president’s power is not unlimited — it is not absolute. And it shouldn’t be,” he said.

Finally, after expressing his love for his family, his gratitude and appreciation to members of his administration, public service and military service members, President Biden expressed his “eternal thanks” to the American people, stating his firm belief in “the idea for which this nation stands — a nation where the strength of our institutions and the character of our people matter and must endure.”

He enjoined, “Now it’s your turn to stand guard. May you all be the keeper of the flame. May you keep the faith. I love America. You love it, too.”