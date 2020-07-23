Portland mayor teargassed at protest against federal crackdown

Portland (AFP) – The mayor of Portland was teargassed Wednesday night as he met with demonstrators protesting against police brutality and the deployment of federal troops into US cities ordered by President Donald Trump. AFP footage showed Democratic mayor Ted Wheeler wearing goggles and a facemask and being led away from a crowd as clouds of gas and fireworks exploded nearby.”I’m not going to lie — it stings; it’s hard to breathe,” Wheeler told The New York Times. “And I can tell you with 100 percent honesty, I saw nothing which provoked this response.””This is an egregious overreaction on…

