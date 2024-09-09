" />

The Moderate Voice

POLLS SHOW THE RACE TIGHTEN – RENEWING DEBATES ABOUT POLLS

People on both sides may argue – and they are – about the accuracy of current political polls on the 2024 Presidential election, about methodology, etc. But there is one thing that is now certain: many polls are now trending to show a tightening race.

The Washington Post ran this summary: “Former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are about even in two new polls of likely voters released Sunday, demonstrating how close the 2024 presidential race has become with fewer than 60 days left before Nov. 5. Trump leads Harris 48 to 47 percent — within the margin of error — in the latest New York Times/Siena College poll of likely voters. The two were also in very tight races among likely voters in each of the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in a CBS News/YouGov poll. The results raise the stakes for both nominees for the already highly anticipated presidential debate on Tuesday.”

Some things worth remembering about polls:

1. A political poll is a snapshot in time.
2. Individual polls matter less than how polls are trending.
3. Many partisans will tout polls that show their side ahead and then try to discredit the same polling company if there’s a poll that shows their side is behind.
4. In the 2024 Presidential race, it has long been predicted that many Republicans would return to the Trump fold once the novelty of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Presidential nominee wore off and the Republican/MAGA media and message machine was operating fullspeed.
5. A debate can indeed cause some movement in polls. Up or down. And, yes, debates have been credited with having decided elections.
6. The key moment to watch will be in the week or so before the election when independents start to make their decisions. There are fewer independent voter up for grabs in a highly polarizing 2024 United States but they could decide the outcome.