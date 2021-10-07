Poll: Biden’s approval rating down to 38% and gets lowest marks across the board

Amid several crises on multiple-fronts, a new poll finds President Joe Biden’s numbers continue to zoom downward. And it’s across the board and he’s scoring low on competency. The poll is the respected Quinnipeac Poll.

President Joe Biden receives a negative 38 – 53 percent job approval rating, the lowest score he’s received from the American people on his job performance since taking office, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea- ack) University national poll of adults released today. In Quinnipiac’s last national poll released 3 weeks ago, he received a negative 42 – 50 percent job approval rating. Today, Republicans (94 – 4 percent) and independents (60 – 32 percent) disapprove of the job Biden is doing, while Democrats approve 80 – 10 percent.

Losing independent voters is a big warning sign for Biden and for the Democratic Party. Also:

Biden received negative scores in the double digits on all but one key issue when Americans were asked about his handling of … –the response to the coronavirus: 48 percent approve, while 50 percent disapprove;

–the economy: 39 percent approve, while 55 percent disapprove;

–his job as Commander in Chief of the U.S. military: 37 percent approve, while 58 percent disapprove;

–taxes: 37 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove;

–foreign policy: 34 percent approve, while 58 percent disapprove;

–immigration issues: 25 percent approve, while 67 percent disapprove;

–the situation at the Mexican border: 23 percent approve, while 67 percent disapprove. When it comes to Biden’s personal traits, Americans were asked whether or not Biden … –cares about average Americans: 49 percent say yes, while 48 percent say no, compared to 58 – 37 percent yes in April;

–is honest: 44 percent say yes, while 50 percent say no, compared to 51 – 42 percent yes in April;

–has good leadership skills: 41 percent say yes, while 56 percent say no, compared to 52 – 44 percent yes in April.

More than half of Americans say 55 – 42 percent that the Biden administration is not competent in running the government.

It’s always worth noting that polls are snapshots in time and polls may disagree. It is often said that the trending and poll averages are what’s most important. Neither look good for Biden.

But it’s also worth noting that partisans have a kubuki dance when it comes to polling. They pooh-pooh polls that put their side in a bad light and repeat and hail polls that put their side in a good light. They start talking about “methodology’ — only if they don’t like a poll.

It’s 11 months until the mid-terms so these numbers could change. What’s certain is the trending for Joe Biden is bad news for Biden and the Democratic party’s 2020 mid-term hopes.