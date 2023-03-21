POLITICAL POSTER POSTER SPEAK

by Don Hermann

These are going to talk your language. Loud and clear.

As you know, there’s a lot going on politically. Most of the issues affect most people. It’s understandable that with busy schedules it’s difficult to keep up, at times.

You can think today, that there’s something you want to focus on and then tomorrow you’re on to something else.

Welcome to the club. Posters in the right place can help make those subjects more top of the mind for you. Reminders.

For example, Republicans are talking about not only reducing Social Security but making it private.

The price of most prescription drugs is enough to make you sick.

The Republicans are pulling every trick possible to restrict minorities from voting.

History is being changed by the Republicans. Texts are being deleted and modified. Books eliminated. All designed to support their political point-of-view.

Information about the Holocaust is being altered. African American historical events is not recognizable.

These speak volumes. Enough to open some eyes and get some minds more mindful of the state of our country.

Some last thoughts. In case you’re thinking who is this guy and why is he writing this stuff? I’m an ad guy. Half-retired but busier now than before.

Advertising is such an important part of our lives. It’s about communicating. Most of us spend a major part of our lives communicating. Whether it’s to our kids, our friends, our significant others, business associates, customers, etc.

The single most important thing I’ve learned is that to be effective, the message should be about the person or people you’re addressing, not you. It’s not how wonderful you are.

The message should be involving, benefit oriented, if possible and honest. Misleading, tricks don’t work. No condescending junk. Or cutesy stuff for the sake of getting attention. Think of Priorities. Very important.

Some examples of how these ideas put into action are effective:

Got my wet in advertising producing KFC’s first national-type ad. A coupon ad. My partner and I changed offer in campaign. Result: Most successful coupon ad in Look Magazine history. Expectation 100,000 redemptions. Received over 700,000.

Part of a team that created first ever Express Line for a bank. Campaign theme: MONEY ISN’T EVRYTHING. Wall Street Journal did feature story about it.

When women weren’t buying Life Insurance, I created the concept LOW COST WIFE LIFE. Headline: WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A FATHER HAS TO BE A MOTHER, TOO? Client: All American Life and Casualty.

New York Yankees. COME WATCH THE LEGENDS GROW. We used Bob Sheppard to be spokesperson. One of most prominent Sports Broadcasters in the business.

A fun campaign for Ferrara Foods. Known for their Cannoli.

Used Phil Rizzuto, Hall of Fame New York Yankees shortstop, broadcaster to call out HOLY CANNOLI.

Point is you don’t have to have big bucks to be effective. Political advertising is crying out for campaigns that communicate and involve people especially with the Democrats who have so much going for them. And yet are falling short on pressing people’s emotional buttons. In a sentence or two, “Who are the Democrats? What do they stand for?”



