Plastic ‘has entered’ Antarctic terrestrial food chain
Paris (AFP) – Scientists have found bits of polystyrene in the guts of tiny, soil-dwelling organisms in the Antarctic, raising concern that microplastics pollution has already “deeply” entered the world’s most remote land-based food systems.While the infiltration of microplastics throughout the oceans is well-known, researchers said their findings provided the first evidence of contamination in the Antarctic terrestrial food chain.”Plastics have therefore entered even some of the most remote soil food webs on the planet, with potential risks for the whole biota and ecosystems,” said authors of…