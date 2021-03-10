Piers Morgan quits ‘Good Morning Britain’ after on-air fight with colleague over Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan has taken himself off the air. The controversial British broadcaster quit his hosting gig at “Good Morning Britain,” ITV announced Tuesday. “Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave,” the network said in a statement. The news came shortly after U.K. broadcasting regulator Ofcom launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of the talk show, in which Morgan accused Meghan Markle of lying about racism within the royal family and her own suicidal thoughts. On Tuesday’s show, Morgan stormed off after “Good Morning Britain” weatherman Alex Beresford criticized him for his on…

