Philadelphia DA sues Musk over voter lottery

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has sued Elon Musk’s political action committee in order to stop the $1 million voter lottery in Pennsylvania. Krasner called “it an illegal lottery that skirts state requirements and violates consumer protection laws.” Musk is also running the lottery in other battleground states.

The Krasner suit is the first to be filed since Musk launched the million-dollar giveaway on October 19.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice “warned America PAC that its $1 million daily sweepstakes might violate federal election law.”

A court hearing on Krasner’s application for a preliminary injunction against Musk and the PAC that would block them from continuing the daily award was set for Friday morning in Philadelphia. “America PAC and Elon Musk are running an illegal lottery in Philadelphia (as well as throughout Pennsylvania),” the suit in Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas says. The suit notes that at an Oct. 19 campaign rally, Musk announced that if a registered voter turned over personal identifying information — address, cell phone and email address — and signed a petition pledging support for the Constitution, they would be eligible to be selected randomly for a $1 million prize.

To sign the Musk petition and be eligible for the giveaway, citizens must be a registered voter in one of these states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin — all swing states. The deadline to sign the petition was October 21, “which happens to be the voter registration deadline in Pennsylvania.”

Musk has given away $9 million according to the petition website, with four of the nine winners being Pennsylvania residents. According to Krasner, the four had also attended rallies, suggesting the drawing is not truly random.

Last week, the Pennsylvania governor called for law enforcement to weigh in.



~~~~



The stakes in November have never been more urgent, nor the choices more extreme.

Remember: you are not voting for one person. You are voting for a team.

I’m voting for Team America not Team Russia-Hungary-North Korea.