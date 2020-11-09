‘Phew!’ The World Exhales a Big Sigh of Relief at Biden’s Election

Joe Biden’s victory speech Saturday night in Wilmington, Del. was directed at Americans and focused on “restoring the soul of America.”

However, there were also words meant to reassure the global community, words that the world was anxious to hear on a night when “the whole world [was] watching America.”

“I sought this office to…make America respected around the world again, and to unite us here at home,” the president-elect said.

Later he added “I believe at our best America is a beacon for the globe. And we lead not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.”

And the world was watching, and hoping and reacting to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and, almost in unison, let out “a profound sigh of relief,” (Along with “the sound of 75 million Americans exhaling”) or, as the West Australian printed on its front page, “Phew!”

That reaction was not unexpected as it is well-known that there is no love lost between Trump and many democratic leaders and their peoples.

This is in contrast to the mysterious love affair between Trump and Russia’s Putin, the love letters professing similar feelings between Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and other affectionate relationships between Trump and several dictators and authoritarians.

While cautious in the past to openly express their true feelings — wary of angering Trump — world leaders are now expressing their views clearly, albeit sometimes diplomatically, even while Trump not only refuses to acknowledge defeat but also falsely attacks the democratic election process — behavior a senior German politician describes as “unbelievable” and “awful.”

The New York Times:

As news of Mr. Biden’s victory reverberated from Europe and the Middle East to Asia and Latin America on Saturday, foreign leaders showered him with congratulations. Diplomats and commentators expressed gratitude, satisfaction and even jubilation that a new president would bring a much-needed return to normalcy — something that vanished alarmingly the day Mr. Trump took office.

Here are a few of those reactions:

Perhaps the most simple reaction, yet one that uniquely captures the mood of other world leaders, came from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo who tweeted in part “Welcome back America!”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted, “Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your well-deserved win. London looks forward to working with you…” Khan couldn’t resist adding the dig “It’s time to get back to building bridges, not walls.”

Even before the election was called, Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted: “The world can be a dark place at times just now — but today we are seeing a wee break in the clouds.”

Just to the south, former Trump bosom-buddy, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was somewhat more diplomatic, but clearly accepted the results of the U.S. election: “The US is our important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.” Johnson included congratulations to Kamala Harris “for her historic achievement” as the U.S. first female vice-president.

Covering his bases, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who goes back a long way with Joe Biden, waited 12 hours after Biden clenched the election to congratulate Biden and Harris, tweeting: “Joe, we’ve had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel.” In a follow-up tweet, Netanyahu thanked Trump for his friendship.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said: “Congratulations to my friend President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. The relationship between our countries is based on deeply held values and critical shared interests which I know will be at the heart of your administration.”

Another opposition leader, Russian Alexey Navalny, who was poisoned with a nerve agent in August, congratulated Biden and Harris for “defining the new leadership in a free and fair election,” adding: “This is a privilege which is not available to all countries.”

While France’s Emmanuel Macron diplomatically tweeted, “The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!”, his former French Ambassador to Washington, Gérard Araud, was more frank: “You will be able to have a coherent conversation with a normal guy,” he said. The New York Times adds:

Mr. Araud said the arrival of Mr. Biden — a “nice guy, a smiling guy,” as he put it — would have emotional resonance for many Europeans, particularly older ones, who struggled to reconcile Mr. Trump’s unyielding “America First” vision with the generous, if imperfect, country they knew in the postwar period.

Irish Prime Minister Taoiseach Micheál Martin tweeted, “I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA…Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow!”

Duško Markovi, the prime minister of Montenegro, who was boorishly pushed aside by Trump during the 2017 NATO summit, said the election “restores faith in the power of democracy and the return of stability in international relations.”

On the other side of the Atlantic, Justin Trudeau tweeted:

Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.Our two countries are close friends, partners and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.

Several European leaders see in Biden’s election the opportunity to reset tense or damaged trans-Atlantic relationships, particularly in the areas of NATO, defense spending, U.S. troop drawdowns, climate change, trade, etc.

Heads of multinational agencies and organizations such as NATO, the European Council and the World Health Organization applauded Biden’s election as a solid opportunity to once again engage in strong transatlantic partnerships to address pressing challenges so frequently ignored, even discredited by Trump.

For example, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was quick to “warmly welcome the election of Joe Biden” adding: “I know Joe Biden as a strong supporter of our alliance and look forward working closely with him. A strong NATO is good for North America and good for Europe…We can only be secure and successful if we face these challenges together.”

Finally, there are some touching testimonials for the first American female Vice President.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness:

America will have its first female Vice President in the person of Kamala Harris, and we are proud that she bears Jamaican heritage. Her ascension to this role is a monumental accomplishment for women all over the world and I salute her.

Belgium’s Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo:

Congratulations Joe Biden with your election as 46th President of the United States … I would also like to congratulate Kamala Harris for her historic election as first female Vice President. She will be an incredible example and important role model for young girls throughout the world, showing them girls and boys enjoy the same rights and opportunities.